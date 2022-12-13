Will the Fed Feed the Bears?

If Powell throws cold water on the market tomorrow and it takes a spill, here's what could happen to sentiment. Also, let's check the action of today, the ongoing chop-fest and Salesforce.

The Market

The bears will find something to like in today's action.

The bears will like that the market failed right at the old high. They will like that the Russell 2000 couldn’t even make it to the prior high. Neither could the transports.

The bears will also like that the Bank Index was red for most of the day. And I may as well throw in that the number of stocks making new highs still has not surpassed the early November high readings.

The bulls, however, will like that breadth improved. But it’s still touch-and-go if the McClellan Summation Index is going to turn back up. If breadth is negative tomorrow, the answer will be no. So the bottom line is that the indicators didn’t change.

Even bonds were sloppy and mixed, so bonds no longer seem to care about the consumer price index, as they did even a month ago.

Let’s face it, we all know that if Fed Chair Jerome Powell throws any cold water on the market tomorrow and the market takes a spill, the sentiment that shifted earlier this week will be bearish. And likely it will be more bearish than it was late last week. Why? Because they won’t be able to see any "news" on the table in the final weeks of the year. Once the Federal Open Market Committee meeting is done, it is widely believed there is nothing else market moving to come. That’s always a risk to think like that.

I still think the market is a chop-fest right now. But if we can get the market down in the next few days, I would think once again we set up for some sort of oversold rally. If the market rallies instead, I’m just not sure it’s got the oomph to go anywhere.

I will leave you with one final data point. The Daily Sentiment Index for the Volatility Index is now 14. It hasn’t been this low since late March. I know the VIX has been weird this week and likely will continue to be as we have options expiration –- the final one of the year -— on Friday.

New Ideas

Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Free Report failed right at resistance today. I was hoping it would get to $145-$150 as a place to sell it/short it. If it can get up there, then I am a seller.

I also want to remind you that this is generally the time of the year retailers tend to top out, between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Sell rallies there. We looked at Capri (CPRI) - Get Free Report recently as well as Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report which has already taken a small tumble.

Today’s Indicator

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

The problem with Shopify (SHOP) - Get Free Report is that it can’t seem to get up and over this $43 area. It has stopped there every single time since last spring. Normally I would be glad to anticipate a breakout but with my market view more sanguine right now it’s hard to do so. But if it can get up and over $43 and hold on, then I am going to like the chart.

Blackstone (BX) - Get Free Report has been in this channel all year so the stock is buyable in the low $80s and a sale near $100. Just notice that it does not tend to make it to the upper line in a straight line. Look at the June low as it spent a month testing and retesting before it rallied. The same is true for September/October.

The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) - Get Free Report continues to frustrate since it hasn’t gone anywhere since July. But there is a big Life Sciences conference that takes place in early January, so seasonally speaking this probably works its way higher over the coming weeks as we get closer to the conference.