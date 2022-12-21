Who Do You Trust: Santa or the Indicators?

The Market

For all the rallying in the indexes, most individual stocks were rather lackluster today, especially the small-cap tech names. This is why I am always keen to buy an index when looking for an oversold rally, as it takes most of the guesswork out of it.

Now comes the hard part: Can the rally continue? I think it can, but I don’t think it goes in a straight line. I think it is more likely to be choppy. In fact, if it can chop about for a few more days, then I think we can rally again into year end and even the first few days of the new year. Either way, this is part of the short-term oversold rally. I still think the intermediate-term indicators are not oversold enough to boost us very far right now.

I would like to note that the Investors Intelligence bulls notched down to 37%, which takes us back to late October’s readings. The bears notched up, too, but just a smidgen. Call it neutral since there are still more bulls than bears.

On the S&P 500, the resistance is obvious around 3950, as you can see it on the chart. If we are lucky maybe we fill that gap just shy of 4000.

On the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) - Get Free Report, the resistance is obvious around the $280 area.

For now, none of the indicators have changed, except that the intermediate-term indicators are closer to an oversold condition than they were a week or two ago. The contrarian in me dislikes that everyone is looking for another trip down in January, which is my view, too. I would like to see a rocky first few weeks of January to get those intermediate-term indicators down to a good oversold condition.

Finally, the Daily Sentiment Index for the Volatility Index is back at 19, which means do not get comfortable in the market, Santa rally or not.

New Ideas

It’s time to revisit Northrop Grumman (NOC) - Get Free Report again. I’d like to see a move up and over this line. But keep in mind that when it comes to this stock, despite the overall uptrend, it has a strong tendency to pop and then churn or even drop again. So don’t overstay your welcome on a trading basis.

Today’s Indicator

The Volume Indicator sits at 48%. A reading of 47% is oversold in a bull market. In a bear market, it’s often in the low 40s.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Helene welcomes your questions about Top Stocks and her charting strategy and techniques. Please send an email directly to Helene with your questions. However, please remember that TheStreet.com Top Stocks is not intended to provide personalized investment advice. Email Helene here.

There is a theme among these chart requests today: Some more sideways action is needed. Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) - Get Free Report is the only bank chart that looks like a potential base, which is why I have a hard time believing it can move all on its own. If it can get through $46, however, that would be a nice breakout. For now, my guess is it fails to breakout without doing more work in the low $42 area, probably retesting that $42 area first.

Costco (COST) - Get Free Report still looks like it's in an area to add. I do not think it is going straight up from here. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it rally toward $470 and come back down again, maybe even test $440. So patience is needed.

Hutchison China Medi Tech (HCM) - Get Free Report is a nice looking base. It trades quite thinly, though, so buyer beware; $16 would be a mini-breakout, but there is plenty of resistance all the way up. What I would like to see is more sideways action between $12 and $16 to help flesh out the base, make it more durable.

Baker Hughes (BKR) - Get Free Report is a stock we had some success with a few months ago. I think it is OK here. If it can get over that downtrend line the target would be around $35.