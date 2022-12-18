We Should See an Oversold Rally This Week

Sentiment has shifted quite a bit in the last few days, but it has yet to show up in any of the indicators.

Friday’s action did very little to dissuade me from thinking we get a bit of an oversold rally this week. It also did very little to make me change my view that over the intermediate term there is still more work to do on the downside. A consensus has developed in the market that feels quite overwhelmingly lopsided right now. It is that the first half of 2023 will be rough for stocks, but come the second half, when the Fed has to start lowering rates due to recession, the market will respond accordingly and rally. I keep wondering how this squares with all those lower targets for the S&P 500 for year end 2023 that we discussed a few weeks ago. I suspect it means that most think the S&P declines to 3,000-3,200 (this level is now becoming consensus) and then rallies to their targets, which for the most part are still lower than where we began December (4,100). I am terrible at making predictions for a year out in time. However, the contrarian in me says it’s hard to imagine it plays out the way the consensus believes it will. Oh, we may get the down and then the up but somehow it won’t follow the path they believe it will. After all, even Barron’s put it on their cover this week.

The best example I can offer is that in late October, after the market had been rallying – or at least trying to rally — for a month we heard the target of 4,100 sung repeatedly like a chorus. I even wrote about it, noting that we would either never get there or we would blow through it. But you know what happened? We got to 4,100 and folks changed their minds because we got there before the end of the year so they figured there must be more to come!

In terms of the indicators we head into the week with the short term a bit oversold; it is not extreme. That’s what makes me think we will get a lift this week. You can see how oversold Nasdaq is getting.

In addition to this, the Daily Sentiment Index for Nasdaq is back to 20 (the S&P is at 21) so if we tumble much more from here these are going to get extreme enough for a bounce. However, the number of stocks making new lows continues to expand now. The Hi-Lo Indicator for Nasdaq is back at 0.23 so it is not oversold yet (under 0.15 is oversold but in 2022 we’ve had to get to single digits for an oversold condition). The chart is shown below.

The McClellan Summation Index needs a net differential of +2,800 advancers minus decliners on the New York Stock Exchange to halt its slide so it is slightly oversold as well (+2,000 is slightly oversold; +4,000 is very oversold). But when it is heading down, it means the majority of stocks are heading down.

I do sense sentiment has shifted quite a bit in the last few days, but it has yet to show up in any of the indicators, which is why I still think at this point rallies will not last.

Kimberly Clark (KMB) - Get Free Report has enough support to bounce from here, but I am a seller on a bounce because I think it is coming down at least to the lower line.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report continues to hold by a thread. If we get a rally this week Amazon should participate. If it can get to that downtrend line, I’d be a seller.

The one thing I know about Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Free Report is it’s a stock most love. Usually stocks that are so well loved eventually do something to make folks fall out of love. See Tesla, see Meta, see almost all the tech names. Right now I’d say if it gets down to $140-$145 it should bounce again but if it does that I would think any rally to $155-$160 is a sale. The stock has been making lower highs since April.

The question is where is Bristol Myers (BMY) - Get Free Report going now that it has finally come down. I think it is getting very oversold so it ought to bounce, perhaps to $76-$78 but then I’d look for it to come down to that support around $70-$72.

For the time being, I would sell Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) - Get Free Report at $17-$18 and buy it around $14. Longer term what I do not like is that November saw a lower high than June.