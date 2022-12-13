Wall Street's Story Doesn't Check Out

Here's why I don't tell market narratives -- but will tell you the smell of today's rally (the statistics stink). Also, let's look at GOOGL, McDonald's and more.

The Market

Let me just review the last few weeks for you:

Two weeks ago we had the "Perceived Powell Pivot," when the market did very little minutes after his speech and folks said, nothing new. But then the market rallied and everyone thought Powell pivoted.

Then last week came and the banks broke on Monday and Tuesday. That took the market down and hysteria ensued. Now folks jumped on the recession train. By Friday -- and the producer price index being stronger than expected -- the gloom had settled in.

Here we are today with a market rally — OK, more than I expected we would rally, but a rally all the same. What did folks expect when we’ve been down for 10 of the last 12 trading days? What is the narrative now? Surely, it is soft landing. I would truly be terrible if I had to write a narrative for the market daily, or even weekly.

Statistically, today was one of the worst rallies we’ve had in the last few weeks. We’ll start with breadth. Net breadth on the New York Stock Exchange was positive 870. No, I did not leave a digit out. Let’s just compare that to Friday’s decline where net breadth was negative 1,300. That means the S&P is now up about 30 points while breadth has lost over 400 issues. Let me remind you we like it when breadth keeps pace or leads, not when it lags.

You can see it on the chart below, where the breadth is the blue line and the S&P is the brown line.

So far it hasn’t moved the Summation Index back up, though. It would need a day with better breadth than we saw today just to halt the decline and obviously more to turn it back up. Oh, but surely Nasdaq was better. No it wasn’t. Neither were new highs and new lows as highs contracted and lows expanded.

Nor did bonds rally. And the buck did not collapse, or even go lower. So this seemed to me folks squaring up before the consumer price index number. All I know is we bounced off 3900 and now it gets murkier for me, especially because I know I said we should expect volatility in December, but the move in the Volatility Index today -- on a day the market rallied -- is something I have no explanation for.

I can spin a bullish interpretation for all of this, though. Months ago, everyone wanted capitulation with the equity put/call ratio over 1.20, which considering what has transpired in the equity ratio, they have gotten several times. They also wanted the VIX at 40. OK, they haven’t gotten that, but today’s VIX was surely jumpy, what else do you call it when it gaps up and closes at the highs?

I have one final note on the VIX, though. If we do rally on the consumer price index tomorrow, the Daily Sentiment Index for the VIX is now back to 18 so you know that if the market rallies, the DSI for the VIX is going to tumble and that will not be a great set up for the rest of the year.

New Ideas

Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Free Report looks terrible. It has been red for about nine days, though. It is so close to filling that gap at $90, as well. If this market is going to rally, then this stock is not being left behind.

I want to follow up on some names I have been asked about in the recent past. Whirlpool (WHR) - Get Free Report has done an admirable job of correcting off that high at $155 a month ago, filling a gap and holding support. There is still plenty of resistance all the way up, but a move over $151 makes this a better chart.

The First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity exchange-traded fund (CIBR) - Get Free Report for the cyber security stocks still hasn’t gone anywhere since I was asked about it. But it continues to hold this $39 area. The next tough spot is $42. A stop under $39 is what I’d use.

Today’s Indicator

The 30-day moving average of the advance/decline line is not yet oversold.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Helene welcomes your questions about Top Stocks and her charting strategy and techniques. Please send an email directly to Helene with your questions. However, please remember that TheStreet.com Top Stocks is not intended to provide personalized investment advice. Email Helene here.

I was wrong on McDonald’s (MCD) - Get Free Report; I really thought it would break down from that sideways action and instead it has broken to the upside. I don’t know if that spike high will be all it can do (I think it is), but if it doesn’t stop at $280 then the target becomes something in the $290-$295 area.

Costco (COST) - Get Free Report should start to hold in this area and improve. If it breaks that lower line then I am wrong, but otherwise, this is the area to buy the stock back.

Twilio (TWLO) - Get Free Report is a stock in a downtrend. If it can rally to $60 and fill that gap I’d be a seller there. If you want to be long it then last week’s low is the stop.