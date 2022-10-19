Skip to main content

Trying to Cross the Line

The market is struggling to get through the down-trend line. Will it make it? Let's check the charts, as well as bonds and the McClellan Summation Index.

The Market

The struggle is real. By that I mean the struggle for this market to cross the downtrend line -- on several charts.

It is also a struggle for the McClellan Summation Index to turn up and get a boost to keep going. For now, it’s up, but one bad day in the market could easily turn it down again.

The struggle is also real for bonds. I was convinced they were at the very least due an oversold rally and instead they collapsed. Again. The only positive is that the Daily Sentiment Index has fallen back to 10. (The folks on CNBC finally noticed that if bonds are down, so are stocks, by the way. They fussed over that on Wednesday.)

Then there are the indicators. We will be back to oversold again, simply because unless we can string together more than two days on the upside, that is the cycle we’re in. But then we have the indicators such as the Volume Indicator. It was down at 41% and we rallied (a small reminder that the S&P did rally 200+ points from that oversold condition) but now it is back to 47%. That’s not overbought, but it’s no longer oversold. The chart is down below.

On the sentiment front, you can see that a little bit of rallying and folks got a bit more bullish as the Investors Intelligence bulls notched up six points to 31% as the bears notched down four points to 40%

Image placeholder title

So where do we stand? In the same place we have been for nearly three weeks now. A market that is milling around, trapped between support -- around 3570 -- and resistance at that downtrend line. I remain hopeful that we can cross the downtrend line, but so far it has been like a brick wall.

Image placeholder title

New Ideas

For the longest time, the homebuilders hung in there despite higher interest rates, but now we see stocks like Toll Brothers (TOL) - Get Toll Brothers Inc. Report with its third trip down here in less than a month. A break of that $40 level would be bearish.

Image placeholder title

Today’s Indicator

The Volume Indicator is discussed above.

Image placeholder title

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Helene welcomes your questions about Top Stocks and her charting strategy and techniques. Please send an email directly to Helene with your questions. However, please remember that TheStreet.com Top Stocks is not intended to provide personalized investment advice. Email Helene here.

We have recently looked at Tesla (TSLA:Nasdaq) as both a short-term and long-term view. Shorter term, I said I thought it would bounce from this $220 area, but longer term a break of this 200 area and it looks like it goes significantly lower. In other words, short term it should get saved but if this bear market goes on for another few quarters or longer this will eventually break.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Palo Alto Networks Inc. Report is similar. A few weeks ago I said it should come down and bounce from $155 (that spike low at $150 notwithstanding!). You can see the stock has held that $155 area pretty solidly for the last year.

Image placeholder title

But since its earnings release (that gap up in August) the stock has given it all up and more. It has also made a series of lower highs. A failure to get up and over $175 would imply that this should ultimately break, similar to Tesla.

Image placeholder title

Mosaic (MOS) - Get Mosaic Company (The) Report held that trendline well, but I look at this chart and all I see is resistance overhead. If it can’t clear $55, then I think the next trip down it is in danger of breaking these recent twin lows.

Image placeholder title

As Schlumberger (SLB) - Get Schlumberger N.V. Report nears that gap fill and therefore the target area I have had for quite some time ($46-$48) I thought it was time to revisit the chart of Baker Hughes (BKR:Nasdaq) that we looked at recently. It has rallied right into resistance. Now some sideways action or a pullback into the $24-$25 area should improve the chart and make it a better buy.

Image placeholder title
Trying to Cross the Line
Actions & Analysis
MOSTSLAPANW

Trying to Cross the Line

The market is struggling to get through the down-trend line. Will it make it? Let's check the charts, as well as bonds and the McClellan Summation Index.

It's Bond Time
Actions & Analysis
LMTTLTGNRC

It's Bond Time

Here's why we could see a rally in bonds. Also, let's check the McClellan Summation Index, the QQQs and utilities.

Another Rally, But Here's Why This One Was Better
Actions & Analysis
QQQGOOGLUNG

Another Rally, But Here's Why This One Was Better

With the cycle we're in, the change has to come from crossing the downtrend line -- and bonds.

Many Concerns as We’re Still in a Bear Market
Actions & Analysis
FCXLOWSBUX

Many Concerns as We’re Still in a Bear Market

The next day or so is a coin toss, but within a week, we’ll have a rally.

Trying to Cross the Line
Actions & Analysis
MOSTSLAPANW

Trying to Cross the Line

By Helene Meisler
It's Bond Time
Actions & Analysis
LMTTLTGNRC

It's Bond Time

By Helene Meisler
Another Rally, But Here's Why This One Was Better
Actions & Analysis
QQQGOOGLUNG

Another Rally, But Here's Why This One Was Better

By Helene Meisler
Many Concerns as We’re Still in a Bear Market
Actions & Analysis
FCXLOWSBUX

Many Concerns as We’re Still in a Bear Market

By Helene Meisler
A Rally From Nowhere
Actions & Analysis
BKRSLBUBER

A Rally From Nowhere

By Helene Meisler
Bear Markets Need Rallies, Too
Actions & Analysis
COSTCEGIYR

Bear Markets Need Rallies, Too

By Helene Meisler
The Portfolio Killers
Actions & Analysis
MCDUNGNVDA

The Portfolio Killers

By Helene Meisler
Hot Bonds, Cool Stocks
Actions & Analysis
XSAMF

Hot Bonds, Cool Stocks

By Helene Meisler
We Are Not Short-Term or Intermediate-Term Overbought
Actions & Analysis
NOCNFLXTSLA

We Are Not Short-Term or Intermediate-Term Overbought

By Helene Meisler