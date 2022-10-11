The Portfolio Killers

Stocks that stand out as a good chart in a crummy market are ripe to become losers. Here's why -- and why mid-cap stocks deserve a look. Also, let's check the charts of Alphabet and Nvidia.

The Market

There are a few things we have learned in this market. The main thing is that chasing stocks on the upside is bad for your portfolio’s health.

Just look at Las Vegas Sands (LVS) - Get Las Vegas Sands Corp. Report. Or Netflix (NFLX:Nasdaq). Stocks that stand out as a good chart in a crummy market are ripe to become losers. Why? My view is that when there are so few names to view as positives, everyone gloms onto them, so they become crowded trades fast.

With that having been said, I want to note that the small caps closed green today. They have been outperforming. Yes, it makes me very nervous. Have too many noticed their outperformance?

I do, however, have my eyes on the mid-caps, as represented by the SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Report, because they are still a few percentage points higher than the late September lows and they have not broken the June lows. And no one talks about them.

If you look at the Russell 2000 (IWM) - Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF Report relative to the MDY, you can see the small caps have been underperforming since August (when the line is heading down IWM is underperforming).

I am also focused on the transports, which have not come back down to the September lows and have been green for two consecutive days.

But the banks and semiconductors are both making lower-lows, which is generally bearish for stocks. The banks report earnings at the end of the week and they are down so much that the bad news might already be in them. The semis, as you know, I have been negative on for quite a long time. Down below you will see that I do think we could see NVDA bounce, though.

Today’s news from the U.K. took the market down hard, but once again, the market bent, but didn’t break. Tomorrow we get the producer price index followed by the consumer price index on Thursday. I still think bonds can rally. And if bonds rally, maybe stocks can, too. Nasdaq’s Daily Sentiment Index has come down to 10 now.

New Ideas

Yesterday, I highlighted Boston Beer (SAM) - Get Boston Beer Company Inc. (The) Report as a positive chart and it had a nice move up today. Not many fell in love with it, so perhaps it is still OK. But since we do not chase in this market, if you played it, good for you. Now take some profits.

Today’s Indicator

The McClellan Summation Index is still heading down. It needs a net differential of positive 1,800 advancers minus decliners on the New York Stock Excange to halt the decline.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

I like that Alphabet (GOOGL:Nasdaq) has a higher low, but that big sideways pattern measures to $90. I suppose that means I’m inclined to be a seller, especially on a rally.

I have drawn this line on Nvidia (NVDA:Nasdaq) for months and it continues to work. It currently comes in $112-$114, so I would expect a bounce from there. But if you are looking for a base, there is not even an inkling of one here.

United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) - Get United States Natural Gas Fund Report is holding the uptrend line for now, but that top it broke down from (black line) measures to the $20 area. So, unless this can recapture $26, I would be inclined to think use a stop under $22.

McDonald’s (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is likely going to break that blue line before the bear market is over. I am just trying to decide if it rallies one more time back up to the $250 resistance area first. I am a seller if it can get to $250.