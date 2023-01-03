The Indicators Just Can't Commit

For those who thought the indicators would resolve to get it together in the new year and end this weeks' long on-and-off chop, think again. Also, let's look at new lows on the Nasdaq since August and the oversold/overbought condition.

The Market

If the 30-day moving average of the advance/decline line were oversold, I would be in the camp that says we should rally for a few weeks again. But that indicator is just not oversold and it goes against my nature to fight it.

You see, Nasdaq, which has been toying with the lows for two months now, is simply not seeing an increase in stocks making new lows. This is the index movers that are taking it down now. That doesn’t mean the rest of the market looks great, but the selling has dried up.

Look at the 10-day moving average of Nasdaq new lows. "Point A" is January 2022 — a full year ago. The 10-day moving average was well over 800 new lows. In May it got to over 1,000. In September it couldn’t even get to 800 and on this last trip down it barely got over 400 new lows.

Today Nasdaq saw the fewest number of stocks making new lows since August. Since August’s decline, there has not been one day — until today — that new lows were fewer than 100 on Nasdaq. Sure, they were 94, but remember, today was down after the first hour of trading.

Then there is the McClellan Summation Index. It stopped going down today. It hasn’t turned up yet, and with the market not really oversold now, it’s tough to say if it can turn upward, but it has stopped going down. The chart is shown below.

Then there is sentiment. It’s hard to find a bull, isn’t it? Statistically there is the Daily Sentiment Index for Nasdaq, which is now at 12. Last Wednesday, just before we had the big up day on Thursday, the DSI for Nasdaq reached to 11.

Again, my issue is that we’re just not terribly oversold here, since all we’ve done is chop for the last few weeks. I have the window open for another day or so before the math starts to work against the market again, just in time for the jobs report on Friday. It’s like the indicators can’t get in gear and get together for a move one way or the other. So we grind.

New Ideas

I want to revisit the chart of Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) - Get Free Report, because I still think it is trying to map out a base.

I also want to follow up on McDonald’s (MCD) - Get Free Report, which finally came down and filled that gap at $260 today. There is plenty of resistance overhead now, but I would cover the short.

Today’s Indicator

The McClellan Summation Index is discussed above.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Helene welcomes your questions about Top Stocks and her charting strategy and techniques. Please send an email directly to Helene with your questions. However, please remember that TheStreet.com Top Stocks is not intended to provide personalized investment advice. Email Helene here.

There is plenty of resistance on iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - Get Free Report in this area, but is it a short? I lean toward only if you promise to use a stop over $30. Otherwise, I see resistance and sideways developing here.

Zoom Video (ZM) - Get Free Report is still a stock in a downtrend and unless it can get up and over $70-$72 that downtrend remains in tact. It’s oversold enough to rally, but that’s the best I can say about it right now. If it can’t get over $70 in a week, then I’d be inclined to think it is heading into the mid-$50s.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - Get Free Report looks like a big top with one exception: It has yet to make a lower low. For now, I am inclined to think it bounces off the mid-$50 area, but this is not a chart I want to buy. If it comes down to, say, $55 and rallies to $60 and turns south over the next 4-6 weeks then I would be inclined to sell/short it.