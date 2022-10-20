The Good, the Bad, and the Bonds

Let's take stock of the positives and negatives of this market -- and check on Nvidia and whether Starbucks' shorts are a 'tall' order.

The Market

I’ve got good news and bad news for the market and I don’t know which side is going to win out.

Let’s start with the good news. The good news is that we are still getting oversold. The good news is that the last two days hasn’t pushed the McClellan Summation Index back down yet. It needs one more day of negative breadth to do that.

The good news is that while the number of stocks making new lows has expanded a bit this week, it is not so high as to fuss over. Not yet at least.

The good news is that anecdotally those who got bullish a few days ago are back to being bearish again.

Now the bad news. The National Association of Active Investment Managers Exposure lifted to 43 this week; this is the highest reading since before the September downturn. I would have preferred to see it head down not up. In that respect it is similar to the Investors Intelligence bulls yesterday. They ticked up—not by a lot—but up. Recall they were the highest in four weeks.

The bad news is that the transports have given up their recent outperformance. They have not made lower lows, but they have turned south.

And of course the major indexes tried once again to cross the downtrend line and they failed. Again. It fascinates me that for all the action in the bonds technology stocks haven’t been crushed the way they were in the spring.

I don’t know what to make of the Volatility Index heading south all week. But I do know that the put/call ratio for the VIX has not budged since we discussed it in late July/early August.

Recall back then I noted that when the 21-day moving average of this is low it tends to mean pros are betting on more volatility rather than less. Typically as we are nearing a low that leads to a rally this ratio starts to lift. You can see it has not lifted at all. A lift in the moving average implies folks are betting on a lower VIX. Since they are typically pros who trade this instrument, we want to be on their side.

There is one more item to discuss and that is the bonds. The move in them has become almost out of control. Let’s call it fast, like a blow off. Remember when AMC (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Class A Report had that massive run up in 2021? In fact it had two of them, once in January and again in the spring. Both were blow-offs in their own way.

Now look at the chart of BIL (BIL) - Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Report, an SPDR exchange-traded fund for one- to three-month Treasury bills. The march upward has been orderly, if not terribly steep. But today it broke away and closed at the high. The Daily Sentiment Index for the bonds chimed in at 9. The DSI for Notes is at 9, too. I’m surprised it’s not lower, but it is now single digits.

New Ideas

If you played Nvidia (NVDA:Nasdaq) from that bounce off the lower line last week, let me report that it tagged the top line today. In this market let’s call that a win.

The question is should we give up on Starbucks (SBUX:Nasdaq) as a short, because it can’t seem to break down. I still think as long as it can’t get over that $90 area we stick with it. If it can’t make a lower low in the next week or so, I might be inclined to give up on it.

Today’s Indicator

The 10-day moving average of the put/call ratio has come down quite a lot while the market has milled around down here. It is trying to head back up which would not be bullish.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) - Get Raytheon Technologies Corporation Report has had a nice run, although it lags the other defense names. But it is now pushing up against resistance, so I’m inclined to take the money and run. It may make another push up toward around $90, but you can see it gets into some decent overhead resistance beyond that.

I struggle with what to do with XLV, the SPDR health care exchange-traded fund (XLV) - Get Health Care Select Sector SPDR Report. It feels over-loved and goes nowhere so I am not inclined to do any new buying here. If it breaks that lower line I would get very concerned.

The SPDR biotech EFT (XBI) - Get SPDR Biotech ETF Report has been drooping, and if it breaks $75, I would consider that a signal that this will revisit those spring lows.