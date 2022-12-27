Sorry, Elon: I Care More About Bonds Than Tesla

Everyone is too focused on Tesla to look at bonds and get hysterical over them. But here's why I'm giving the TLT some tender loving attention.

The Market

Note: The next edition of 'Top Stocks' will be Monday, Jan. 2.

I know everyone is fussing over Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report. But Tesla is but one stock. What about that move in bonds? I think that is more important than Tesla.

When the bond fund (TLT) - Get Free Report was up at $108, I thought it had had enough and was due a pullback. It backed off and rallied one more time, just enough to peek its head up and over that line (and make me look like a fool), but in the end it failed anyway. There is minor support here at $100 (it’s a round number and it’s where it had a mini-breakout from) so I can see it bouncing from here. But my guess is the selloff in bonds is not yet over.

The Daily Sentiment Index is now 21, so if I am incorrect and we don’t get a short-term reprieve (bounce) and then another push down and instead just head down then that lower line really ought to hold and should bring about a DSI low enough for us to get involved again on the long side. But my base case is bounce and back down. This week everyone is too focused on Tesla to look at bonds and get hysterical over them.

As we inch closer to the end of the quarter and the year I can still see a bounce at the end of the week, but I still can’t reconcile the short-term moderate oversoldness with the fact that the intermediate-term is not yet oversold.

Today was another example of a market in which breadth wasn’t terrible, because energy and industrials held up. So, it remains the inverse of the 2021 market in many ways when those economically sensitive stocks headed down, while the mega-cap tech stocks went up. The main difference is that industrials and energy help the Dow Jones, but not the other indexes.

I want to leave with one thing to watch closely. The lows for the Nasdaq Composite in the last few months have been in the 10200-10300 area. Nasdaq closed at 10353. You can see that a break from here would look bad.

Now pull it back and notice that on a long-term basis, a break from here would look worse.

The short-term plus is that the DSI for Nasdaq is now at 16, so a break would get this to single digits in a hurry. The bad news is it would leave an awful lot of resistance overhead.

Wishing everyone a very happy new year!

New Ideas

Just a reminder that I would like to see a crummy bounce in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Free Report and then for it to back down, but I sense this is one of the last hidey-holes and it is (in the next month or two) going to fill that gap from August 2021.

We have had a nice trade in EOG Resources (EOG) - Get Free Report but remember there is resistance as it approaches that $135 area and I would expect some profit-taking to come in from there.

Today’s Indicator

The 30-day moving average of the advance/decline line is still working its way toward an oversold condition. It is not there yet.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Helene welcomes your questions about Top Stocks and her charting strategy and techniques. Please send an email directly to Helene with your questions. However, please remember that TheStreet.com Top Stocks is not intended to provide personalized investment advice. Email Helene here.

I start at Philip Morris (PM) - Get Free Report almost daily, wondering if it will break out, and I remain undecided. But if it does break out, I would not scoff at it. I would look for a short-term run to $105-$106 followed by a pullback. It’s got a juicy dividend, too. But when it comes to big dividend stocks right now, I still prefer Verizon (VZ) - Get Free Report, which I recommended last week.

Pan American Silver (PAAS) - Get Free Report is trying to base, but the base is small. A move up and through $18 should pull the stock to that gap fill at $20-$21, where I think it runs into a lot of trouble.

I would love to see Pfizer (PFE) - Get Free Report tag that blue line (currently $49, but will be closer to $48 by the second week of January), because I suspect if it can get there, I would get interested in buying it again.