Rounding Up the Herd

We're seeing a turn toward bullishness. Now let's see what happens when the consumer price index lands.

The Market

I know you can feel it all around you. You can sense it: The slow turn toward bullishness by market folks. We finally had two consecutive green days in the S&P 500, and it only took three weeks to get there.

Heck, Nasdaq had its first four-day run since early September, and we know one thing for sure -- rally the big cap tech stocks and bearishness slips away. And then there were the cultish "meme" stocks, which flew upward today, a sure sign folks are getting bullish.

How do I know bearishness is ebbing by using statistics and not anecdotes? We can start with the Investors Intelligence bulls, which jumped five points to 41.4%. That is not extreme, but a five point jump — and that was before this week — tells us the shift is on. In August, we saw 45% bulls.

The bears hardly budged; they are at 32.9%. Tomorrow we’ll see the AAII readings, which I expect to show a big shift to bullishness.

I would like to point out a more intermediate-term positive using this sentiment indicator. I look at the ten-week moving average of it and it made a minor higher-high this week, which makes this the highest reading since the first quarter last year.

Sticking with the change in sentiment, let me also report that the ISE Equity Call/Put ratio jumped to 1.64. This is the highest reading since September 9th when it was 1.80. Remember this is a call/put ratio so a high reading is the equivalent of a low reading for the CBOE’s put/call ratio.

Then there is the upcoming overbought reading. I laid that out in detail last night, so I won’t harp away at it, except to note that the McClellan Summation Index is still rising, but now requires a net differential of negative 4,700 advancers minus decliners on the New York Stock Exchange to halt the rise. You can see from the chart, readings in this area have often resulted in an overbought pullback.

Also, Nasdaq finally moved. I have been waiting all week for those big-cap names to get on board, and today they did. If I do the same exercise for Nasdaq’s Summation Index (where I use volume instead of the advance-decline line) this requires a net differential of negative 6 billion shares (up minus down volume) to halt the rise. Again, that is a great cushion (bullish), but you can see it tends to mean we’re overbought, unless of course you think this is like the spring of 2020.

I would like to see the market rally on the consumer price index. For many reasons, but the main one is my Oscillator could use one more day to get fully overbought. But also because everyone seems to think the CPI day is the be all and end all, and if we get by it, then it’s clear sailing. The other camp thinks we’re overcooked into it. I always find it better when there is an unexpected event that helps the market rally or correct, not a well- watched one.

I’ll end by noting that the Daily Sentiment Index for the Volatility Index rose to 16, likely because the VIX was green all day. Right now I’m just looking at an overbought pullback, likely next week.

New Ideas

One stock that hasn’t moved and is a big-cap tech stock is Adobe (ADBE) - Get Free Report. I would like to see it fill that gap.

Today’s Indicator

The Volume Indicator is at 50%.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Zoetis (ZTS) - Get Free Report has rallied right to (almost) resistance around $160. It is difficult for me to chase, so I’ll say this: If it can rally over that line and then come back and retest it (see blue) then I would think it is trying to bottom, but otherwise it is going to take an awful lot to chew through all that resistance that is overhead in layers.

About a month ago when Pfizer (PFE) - Get Free Report was kissing the highs, I suggested it was time to take some profits and we would wait for a move back down to test this line. It’s a little early to love the drugs again, but I suspect PFE rallies and retests as I have drawn in blue and then we like it all over again.

Costco (COST) - Get Free Report did in fact bounce right off support and the question is now what. It filled that little gap and is consolidating the gain. A little more patience and it should rally again. The next test would be the spike high near $500. I do wonder if it can make it to that line all the way up there at $520-$530.