Rest Before the Rally?

The Market

Note: Today’s edition of the "Top Stocks" letter will be a shortened version as I am not feeling well. With any luck I will be back to my usual self tomorrow.

I would call today a day of rest, or stabilization. The most talked about thing in the market was the continued decline of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report ... which probably means it’s due for a short-term bounce. But away from that, breadth had a respite and was positive for the first time in five days.

There was a minor piece of good news on the new lows front, as well. For the first time in over a week the number of stocks making new lows on both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq did not expand. I would say they contracted, but that feels a bit strong; it was more like they took a rest.

The Nasdaq Hi-Lo Indicator is now at .20. Recall last week it was at .37. A reading under .20 is oversold, but as you can see since 2022 began it has taken a reading in the single digits to produce a rally. Either way, this intermediate-term indicator is heading toward an oversold condition. It’s not there yet, but as you can see, it’s come off quite a bit.

The McClellan Summation Index is one of the more interesting charts, because it is still just over the zero-line. Considering how much the indexes have come down in December, I would have expected this indicator to be much lower already. The chart is shown below. In general, I think we’re still on track for a short-term oversold rally, but I would not fall in love with stocks, because the intermediate-term indicators still need time to catch up. Tomorrow we’ll get the first reading on how folks reacted to last week’s decline and how fast they turned bearish. Or not.

One final update is that the DSI for Nasdaq is still at 15, which the S&P notched up a smidgen to 19, so they are both set up for a short-term rally. If the market falls first the DSIs will fall and will still set us up for a rally.

New Ideas

I still think energy is set to improve, but I want to remind you that I believe the first trip up to $87-$90 is going to fail on the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - Get Free Report.

If you are staring at Tesla, as we all are, know that this $135 area is were it ought to bounce from. But it is a stock in a downtrend so if the chart can rally to the $160 area I’d sell it there.

Today’s Indicator

The McClellan Summation Index is discussed above.