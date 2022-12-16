Oversold Is a Matter of 'Time' (and Breadth)

I was asked when will we get to intermediate-term oversold. I'll tackle that here, and look at the XLB fund's charts.

The Market

I want to answer a question I received today, because many of you probably have a similar question on your mind: When do I expect the intermediate-term indicators to get oversold.

Keep in mind that most of my indicators have more to do with time than price. Well, they have to do with breadth, too, but let’s start with time. We only reached an intermediate- term overbought condition right around Thanksgiving, which is the end of November. That means we’re only two weeks into it.

Two weeks might feel like forever, but consider that a 30-day moving average will need at least 30 trading days (about six weeks in the market) to cycle back to an oversold condition. And that’s if we go down relentlessly. If we go down with ups and downs along the way, it can take longer than that.

One thing that my indicators don’t do is get oversold just because of price. So, sure, we’re down 6% since early December, but that was only two weeks ago. I can’t push the indicators along to move any faster.

We can get short-term oversold conditions, however, that develop in the time that the intermediate-term indicators are still overbought. We had a minor oversold condition last Monday. Recall I said I did not think it would last more than a day or two. I can envision another such short-term oversold condition developing early next week.

Here is my short-term overbought/oversold oscillator. It is the 10-day moving average of net breadth on the New York Stock Exchange. You can see how far it has come down this week. If Friday’s breadth is negative, even by a little bit, this oscillator (blue line) will fall further.

Next week this 10-day moving average will drop the action in the market from two weeks ago, which you might recall is when this downdraft began. Starting Monday we have several days of negative breadth numbers to drop, which is what makes us a little bit oversold on a short-term basis.

The one thing I am pretty certain of is that the optimism we saw creeping into the market earlier this week from short-term traders has gone. The consensus for that year-end rally has been erased.

On an intermediate-term basis, the National Association of Active Investment Managers' exposure went up this week to 71, almost to the August high. Unless that comes down again, rallies are only short-term in my view.

Finally the number of stocks making new lows is on the rise again. We need to see those new lows contracting, not expanding, if we are going to get to a low that can lead to a multi- week rally. Instead, they are simply confirming the decline.

I do think we’ll have another oversold rally next week, though, especially if we are down on Friday.

New Ideas

I was asked about Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB) - Get Free Report, so while we’re looking at that, it’s a good time to remind you that I am bearish on Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) - Get Free Report. I have been harping about XLI for a couple of weeks now and while it didn’t really breakdown today, it is rolling over. A rally to $100-$101 is a sale in my view.

A move down to $95-$96 is a short-term buy.

The XLB chart is quite similar. Here I am a seller $81-$82 and I would cover my short $75-$76.

Match Group (MTCH) - Get Free Report is on the verge of a lower low. A break here would measure over the next several weeks to the low $30 area. I don’t think it would get there in a straight line but that’s the measured target.

For those wondering about energy, the EOG Resources chart below is how I view it. I think the current rally will run out of steam and then we’ll go through that up/down sequence, as we did last summer. It might not be exact, but I do not expect a straight line up.

Today’s Indicator

The 21-day moving average of the ETF Put/call ratio has finally turned up.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Helene welcomes your questions about Top Stocks and her charting strategy and techniques. Please send an email directly to Helene with your questions. However, please remember that TheStreet.com Top Stocks is not intended to provide personalized investment advice. Email Helene here.

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report filled the gap (a place to sell) and now it is heading down. There are layers of support, starting at $275 and again around $250. For now I’d be a seller into rallies in the $320 area if it can get there. Maybe I would take a look at it when it gets back to that uptrend line.

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Free Report finally broke out and the question is what the target is. My next measured target is around $240. I would buy around $180. Until a new pattern shapes up, that’s how I see it.

I was asked where EOG (EOG) - Get Free Report can go on this bounce. First of all, do not fall in love just yet, because as I have explained I think there is a process these stocks will have to go through. I’d like to see the stock in the $130-$135 area where I’d probably take something off the table. I do not want to see it break $120, but if it does I think we’d be buyers around $110.