Opening the Door to Overbought

Look what I noticed on the Oscillator. Also, here's why I'm not too cautious on this market, and a check on GOOGL and Starbucks.

The Market

Well, if we wanted a rally with poor breadth, then that’s what we got. Net breadth was just shy of positive 500 on the New York Stock Exchange.

At least on Friday when breadth lagged, the net volume (up minus down) was quite good. Not so today. But I can report once again that the McClellan Summation Index is still heading upward. It needs a net differential of negative 2,100 advancers minus decliners on the NYSE to halt the rise.

I can also report that the number of stocks making new highs on the NYSE is now the highest since early August. I consider that a plus.

Of course bonds cannot rally. The Daily Sentiment Index for bonds chimed in at 7. That makes it the last three days of readings in the single digits.

And then there is sentiment. As I noted yesterday it is my sense that folks are quite keen to hop the fence from bear to bull. Or at least get on board a rally. I cited some statistics such as the shift in the National Association of Active Investment Managers Exposure. In three weeks it went from 12 to 43, and that was before late last week. The Investors Intelligence bulls were already up from 25, to 31%, also before last week.

There is also that equity put/call ratio from last Friday that fell to .58, the lowest in a month. Now, anecdotally, I see all these folks on television, who have been so bearish for the last month or so — even a week ago they were still bearish — calling for a rally. This makes me believe we will see sentiment turn very quickly.

The Volatility Index has also stopped going down, so that will be something to watch in the coming days as the index movers are all set to report in the next few days.

One final note is that short-term the market will be back to a minor overbought condition later this week. That is quite a change because since the final week of September I have not said that. In fact for nearly the last month I have said if we head back down we’ll be oversold in a hurry. That is no longer the case.

Of course now the 30-day moving average of the advance/decline line is very oversold. See the chart below.

The S&P has some resistance in this 3800 area and then there is more at the 50-day moving average (around 3890 and falling). That said, I am not ready to turn cautious on the market. If the indicators roll over and sentiment gets too bullish, I will change my view. Just don’t get too comfortable.

New Ideas

I have been a fan of Alphabet (GOOGL:Nasdaq) for a few weeks now and the stock has grudgingly rallied. There is a lot of resistance at $105 and the company reports earnings Tuesday night. I still like the chart but earnings are a wild card.

Starbucks (SBUX:Nasdaq) finally got hit today, and I was asked where support is. There is some right here, and if you get a stock down 5% in an up market you should take something off the table. I think it is possible the stock gets under $80 eventually.

Today’s Indicator

The 30-day moving average of the advance/decline line is discussed above.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Goodyear Tire (GT:Nasdaq) made a lower low in late September (vs. last spring), so it will probably need to test it again at some point. For now as long as it stays over $11, it has a shot at getting to $13, where I would sell it.

If I am to be generous with the chart of Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) - Get Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Report then I would say it’s in a trading range between the low $100s and $120. There are an awful lot of spike highs — and lows — on that chart to be steadfast on levels but that $113 level overhead is clear resistance from September and October.

The SPDR utilities fund (XLU) - Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF Report has a lot of resistance overhead, but I did say a few weeks ago that I expect it to map out like this (spike low, rally to resistance, back down again) so I can’t complain. It will take a lot to work through but the low $60s ought to hold for now. Getting through $66 will be a tough first hurdle.

The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) - Get United States Natural Gas Fund Report did come down to $18, and now I would expect a rally. If it can get to $22, I’d be a seller since that is obvious resistance.