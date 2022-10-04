Too much too fast? Maybe, but there are still too many pluses to ignore.

The Market

Note: Wednesday is Yom Kippur, a holiday I observe. There will be no edition of Top Stocks on Wednesday. Top Stocks returns on Thursday, October 6. If you too observe, have an easy fast.

Well this has been quite a start to October, hasn't it? I would like to tell you that when I said we’d rally in early October I saw this sort of move but that would not be the truth. I just thought we'd rally over the course of time, not hours.

But now we have an interesting situation. We're closing in on some resistance, not just in the major indexes but stocks as well. Yet the Indicators aren't showing signs of tiredness.

Breadth was good again Tuesday. In fact, it was good enough to turn the McClellan Summation Index upward. You can see it below. There might be a little squinting involved but up it is. It will now take a net differential of -1,800 advancers minus decliners to halt the now upward move. In a bear market that is doable but I will say I like that it turned up on Day Two and didn't need more time to turn up. So I'm putting it in the plus column.

Monday's up volume might have fallen short of 90% by a smidge but Tuesday we clocked in at 94% on the NYSE and more so the Nasdaq clocked in at 91%. That might mean too much too fast and we need a rest for a day or so, but I’m going with that as a plus as well.

My Oscillator is not yet overbought. The 30-day moving average of the advance/decline line just got oversold so that is on the bulls’ side too.

Then there is another increase in the number of new highs for Nasdaq. It now counts to 68, a reading we haven’t seen since Nasdaq was 1,500 points higher than where it closed Tuesday. Sentiment wise, I would say a few have turned bullish but most are reluctant and the options ratios are still quite high (0.98 for the CBOE’s put/call ratio).

If we are going to complain then we can complain that the bonds stalled out Tuesday. If iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT:Nasdaq) cannot get up and over $105 that will be a big problem for the market. Friday's Employment report will be key for the bonds.

For now I think we can pull back -- after all 200 points in the S&P 500 that fast is a lot -- but I suspect we rally again. Maybe, just maybe we'll see some charts shape up in the coming days.

New Ideas

The most obvious resistance is just overhead for the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF Report. We’ve got a flat line and a downtrend line at the same place.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ:Nasdaq) line shows up around $288-290 if you draw it like this. I can draw another line a bit tighter and it comes in right around here, $283- 285.

Today’s Indicator

The McClellan Summation Index is discussed in full above.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report should run into some resistance in that $98-100 area so I’d be inclined to sell some up there. If the chart is going to end up seeing this move since June as a giant sideways consolidation then it would likely have to map out as I have drawn in blue.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) - Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Report is into its first bit of resistance around $74-75. I don’t want to be too quick to sell it though because if you squint hard enough you can see that the last week has left an island down below. I suspect the stock struggles at that $74-75 resistance but it should eventually get through. The downtrend line (now at $85) is likely a better place to sell TSM since that has been the trend determining line all year.

I don’t like the chart of Tesla (TSLA:Nasdaq) but I do think it should bounce off that line. The top that the stock broke down from Monday measures down there. In that $230 area (where the line is) I would expect a bounce.