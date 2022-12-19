Not the Day for a Rally

I still think we could swing up this week, so let's see what a down opening on Tuesday could bring. Also, let's check the new lows, QQQ and SPY, and what it would say if we plunge from here.

The Market

The downtrend continues. I thought we’d get a short-term rally this week and I still think so, but today was clearly not the day.

There are a few very minor positives on the charts. Let’s start with the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) - Get Free Report, where it seems today was the day everyone discovered how poorly big-cap tech has been acting. It has and it probably will continue to, but there is a minor uptrend line on the QQQs and the gap up from the November consumer price index is getting filled around here.

A down opening on Tuesday would probably give way to a rally. We are short-term oversold -– it is not a great oversold, but it is enough to rally. And the Daily Sentiment Index for Nasdaq has slipped to 15. Any rally that gets into the $280-$285 area would be a sell in my view.

The S&P fund (SPY) - Get Free Report doesn’t have the same uptrend line, but it too has filled that gap from the CPI release in November. The DSI for the S&P is at 17.

There is one tiny inkling of positive news for the New York Stock Exchange: The new lows did not expand today vs. Friday.

Nasdaq’s new lows did expand and are now a bit more than they were in late October. Nasdaq’s low in early October was 10320 on a closing basis. So let me note that should I be wrong and Nasdaq doesn’t have a short-term rally and instead just collapses from here, and it comes down to break 10320 and there are fewer than 1200 new lows I’m going to have to call that a positive divergence.

Let me also note that if I am wrong and the market just collapses from here, then the DSI for Nasdaq is probably going to single digits.

I do not think the decline that began around Thanksgiving is over, but I do think we deserve a short-term bounce first. If I am wrong, however, and we plunge instead, then we’re going to go from a little bit oversold (short-term) to an extremely oversold (short- term) market with a very low DSI and that will have me rethinking my scenario.

New Ideas

If you would like to play for a bounce I always suggest you go with an index like SPY or QQQ shown above.

Today’s Indicator

The 30-day moving average of the advance/decline line is finally making its way down to the zero-line. It’s still not oversold, but at least it is no longer hanging out far above the zero-line.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Helene welcomes your questions about Top Stocks and her charting strategy and techniques. Please send an email directly to Helene with your questions. However, please remember that TheStreet.com Top Stocks is not intended to provide personalized investment advice. Email Helene here.

We’re starting to see a lot of charts like McDonald’s (MCD) - Get Free Report. Were those false breakouts? Recall I was negative on the chart and then it had that spurt up over $275 just to prove me wrong. But it stopped right a the old high, as if it ran all the shorts in, and bam, down it came. Yes, it has some support here at $265, but I didn’t like it at $270 and I don’t like it now. I just don’t have any levels that feel key. I would say a rally to $270 that fails sets up a high probability that $265 gets broken on the next trip down.

The question is about bottom fishing in PayPal (PYPL) - Get Free Report. I’ll say, sure, it’s oversold but I see no reason to buy it. In fact if it can rally to the low $70s and come down again, that might set up a fresh break. The only good thing is it is oversold.

It’s hard to imagine anything with energy in its name or a utility being at the bottom of the page, but Dominion Energy (D) - Get Free Report is in that exact spot. If it can hang on through year end without breaking $58 maybe it can rally some but overall, there is no base to speak of so you’re grasping at straws trying to make this a bullish chart.