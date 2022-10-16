Many Concerns as We’re Still in a Bear Market

The Market

Should bulls be concerned that an oversold market can’t rally for more than a day or two? Or should bears be concerned that despite a spate of bad news for the last two-plus weeks, the S&P 500 mills around in the same area (let’s call it just south of 3,600)?

I would say everyone should be concerned. We are still in a bear market. There are no bases. What can it take to build bases? Months of sideways action and months of ups and downs. And if you think some sort of Fed Pivot (there is no evidence of that forthcoming) will miraculously make the market better, I would remind you that in 2008 the Fed took rates down starting in the fall and we didn’t bottom until March 2009.

Friday did not change any of the indicators. The breadth was poor, but it was bad during Thursday’s rally. The McClellan Summation Index is still heading down, only now it needs a net differential of +1,400 advancers minus decliners to halt the decline. The new lows did not increase much, but then the S&P 500 is about 100 points higher than it was during Thursday morning’s whoosh. The small caps, mid caps, and yes even the Transports did not make lower lows. The only indicators that changed were minor. The put/call ratio for the CBOE Volatility Index moved under 0.2, which is unusual. It has only done this four other times this year and prior to that we have to go back to January 2020 to find another instance. Here is a chart of the S&P 500 where I have noted the four other times. My takeaway is that the next day or so is a coin toss, but within a week we’ll have a rally.

Then there is my Overbought/Oversold Oscillator which you can see is not oversold (it’s not overbought either). This is pure math on the part of this indicator. You see two weeks ago Monday (so 10 and nine trading days ago respectively) was that big two day rally. That means that the even if the market rallies on Monday and/or Tuesday this is likely to not budge to the upside. When you replace +2,190 and +2,390 (net breadth) with anything that is lower than that this indicator will fall. Those two numbers will be hard to be bested. So, what if we replace them with really negative readings like -2,500 both days? The Oscillator falls but never breaches the late September low. So all it does is take us right back to another short-term oversold condition. The red arrow shows us about where that will fall.

We’re stuck with bad charts and that now increasingly important downtrend line (resistance) from the August high and a market that keeps getting oversold quickly when it comes down. So, we rally to relieve the oversold condition then we give it back and chop because we go right back to an oversold condition. Oh, there is one more thing that changed this weekend. My mother called. She was so concerned about the market she asked if she should sell. That is often the sign we’re close to a rally.

New Ideas

The QQQs have been in this downward channel since the summer so I’d buy the lower end and sell the higher end until we see a change.

I have been waiting for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) - Get Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Report to break down for months and it has refused to even make a lower low. At the very least it ought to tag the lower line at $26.

Today’s Indicator

The Hi-Lo Indicator is oversold.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Q&A/Reader's Feedback

I find myself suspicious of stocks that haven’t broken down yet, and Lowe’s (LOW) - Get Lowe's Companies Inc. Report is in that category. I will say this: if Lowes can hold over $185 then maybe it is basing. Or at least trying to. If it breaks then I think a test of $170 is in the cards.

I was asked if I am still waiting for Starbucks (SBUX:Nasdaq) to break and the answer is yes. In fact, I’m surprised it hasn’t even made a lower low since August. I would consider myself wrong if the stock trades much over $90.

I am duly impressed that 3M (MMM) - Get 3M Company Report has held so tightly onto Thursday’s rally. It did however stop right at resistance. If 3M can clear this $115-$116 area I would think it can rally back to the low $120s before it fails. I am definitely intrigued.