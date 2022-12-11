Industrials are not as over-owned as energy was, but they are one of the most vulnerable groups out there.

Note: I will be doing a Twitter Spaces with my colleague Doug Kass Monday at noon EST. Please join us! https://twitter.com/TheStreet/status/1601221828566999043?s=20&t=3UYZOcy_YxgBaRsKHleOOA

The Market

You know what’s impressive about this market? The fact that since the day before Thanksgiving (Nov. 23) the S&P 500 has been green exactly two days, and it is only down about two percent since then.

You know what else is impressive? Since Nov. 1, the Russell 2000 has underperformed the S&P by a wide margin (almost back to the late September low) but the McClellan Summation Index only rolled over last week.

Now let’s talk about what is unimpressive. Energy. Some might call it downright ugly that the Energy Select Sector (XLE) - Get Free Report is down almost 15% since mid November, considering it is –or was—the most beloved group the entire month of November. I’ve been flagging energy as a group to stay away from for at least a month now and it looks like folks are finally joining me.

I have been noting that I would take a look at the XLE when it gets into that $82-ish area and it is now on the top end of it. Once again I would like you to swing your eyes over to the period from late June through September. That’s generally how stocks correct and regroup. If I had to guess Energy Select Sector is currently at that point in late June where it rallied from $67 to $75 and then came down again to those twin lows in July. So, I would look for energy to bounce this week.

I would make one other point on energy. The Daily Sentiment Index (DSI) for oil is now at 20 so if I am wrong and we don’t get a bounce (and then down again), we are likely headed toward a complete capitulation in a hurry, since if oil falls much more the DSI is going to be a teenager fast. The last time the DSI for oil was 20 was early December 2021, so just about a year ago, which if you see on the chart of the XLE above was not THE low; it took another two weeks and nearly 10%. But it puts us in the ballpark.

I want to note once again that I think the industrials are not as over-owned as energy was but they are one of the most vulnerable groups out there since the love for them is rather recent. The chart of Industrial Select Sector (XLI) - Get Free Report shows support around $96-$67 but I would say any bounce from there is probably a failure.

For the week ahead I can make the case that we are a tiny bit oversold but using my own Oscillator I think there is still more work to do to get back to a good oversold condition. I don’t trust bounces to last very long. I still think sentiment leans a bit toward the complacent side of things. If it wasn’t December, I think last week would have been thought of as more bearish than most believe. The overbought readings we got around Thanksgiving have just not cycled back to oversold yet.

New Ideas

Several weeks ago we looked at Amgen (AMGN) - Get Free Report, a stock I had been bullish on for some time but I noted that it had reached its target, and it was time to take profits. There is a gap to fill at $275 so perhaps it fills it, bounces and comes down again. Or if it gaps down under $275 it will leave the last 5-6 weeks as an island. Either way, I am a seller. It’s a good time to remind you I am also a seller of Bristol Myers (BMY) - Get Free Report.

I do think energy stocks bounce, although a reminder that I think the bounce looks more like late June than July/August. EOG Resources (EOG) - Get Free Report is coming into support and getting oversold. I would prefer if it filled that gap around $113 but maybe that’s unfinished business for after a rally.

Today’s Indicator

The Hi-Lo Indicator has turned down.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Helene welcomes your questions about Top Stocks and her charting strategy and techniques. Please send an email directly to Helene with your questions. However, please remember that TheStreet.com Top Stocks is not intended to provide personalized investment advice. Email Helene here.

AbbVie (ABBV) - Get Free Report has been very good to us but it got close to the old high and reversed hard. I’d lean toward profit taking but would probably be a buyer back around $155 again.

Schlumberger (SLB) - Get Free Report got hit pretty hard on Friday and has a minor measured target around $45. There is a tiny gap to fill around $46. So it should bounce but I don’t think it’s going over $50, so I’d be a seller there. I can see this stock making its way back to the $40-ish area. If it does that by then no one will like it.

It’s hard for me to like the chart of Peloton (PTON) - Get Free Report because if it is a base it feels incomplete. However a move over $12.50 would likely get the chart folks excited enough for a short rally to $14-$15. Be very careful if it breaks the uptrend line.