It's Bond Time

Here's why we could see a rally in bonds. Also, let's check the McClellan Summation Index, the QQQs and utilities.

The Market

I want to talk about bonds. Why? I want to talk about bonds, because before today, the TLT (TLT:Nasdaq), an exchange-traded fund for bonds, had been up exactly twice in October.

Think about that for a minute. Two days. That’s out of 12 days.

Now I want you to consider that in that time the Dow has gone up 6%. So has the Russell 2000. So have the mid-cap stocks. The S&P 500 went up a mere 4%. The Invesco QQQ (QQQ) - Get PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 Report is essentially flat.

Why am I reporting all of this to you? Because the yield on the Ten Year closed September at 3.84% and is now at 3.99%. But four days before the end of the quarter, the yield on the Ten Year was 3.97%.

For all the bearishness and hootin’ and hollerin’ about bonds (and I am guilty of it) they really have gone nowhere since late September. Sure, TLT is down from $100 to $98, but please scroll all the way down to the "Feedback" section of this letter, and look at that channel. Not to mention, TLT closed flat on the day.

I think bonds need a rally. I think TLT needs a rally. Again, for all the negativism, they really haven’t done much. Sure, they have not been able to rally, but you know what? They began the day higher, traded lower and closed flat. And no one even mentioned that slight— very slight — change in pattern.

I am going to add to that. The utilities finally rallied. Recall last Wednesday night I said they should rally and they have. No big deal on that, I mean they were so oversold. But bonds were down Monday and Tuesday (well OK, today they came back from being down) and utilities rallied anyway. Utes are now knocking up against first resistance, but I would now expect pullbacks in them should start to hold.

Away from that on the stock side of things, the QQQs tried to cross the downtrend line but I’m going to call it a draw. However, if I am correct that bonds should rally, then QQQ should try and fill that gap to $280 (and thereby cross the line) sometime in the next several days.

The other change today is one you must squint to see. The McClellan Summation Index turned up. It now requires a net differential of negative 2,400 advancers minus decliners on the New York Stock Exchange to flip it back to down. I would prefer to see the turn up last for several days though. The chart is shown below.

The bottom line is that I still think if the market pulls back in the next day or so we’ll be right back to an oversold condition. And I’d have to look for another rally. I would feel better if the Summation turned up so we can see it and the QQQs crossed that line.

New Ideas

I was asked where the target on Roku (ROKU:Nasdaq) would be and by all accounts it really ought to make its way toward around $60, where it runs into the upper line and fills a gap from early October.

Today’s Indicator

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

The bond fund (TLT:Nasdaq) has ben up exactly two days in October. And it is sitting at the lower channel line. I think it should rally.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) - Get Lockheed Martin Corporation Report had a terrific rally today, but as you can see there is plenty of resistance right up here in the $430-$440 area. I’d lean toward taking some profits here. If it can flag here and then get through that would be good but in this market, can you count on that?

Generac (GNRC) - Get Generac Holdlings Inc. Report still has an unfulfilled downside target around $125. I would be a seller around $170-$175.