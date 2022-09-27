It's an All-Out Tug of War

I still think the rope pulls on the side of an oversold rally; also, the S&P point change is getting tight (and why can't all charts look like Yelp's?)

The Market

Well, that was a different sort of day. Sure, we gave up the morning rally, but we gave up the afternoon decline as well. It's like a tug of war, where neither side could pull the big guy at the end over the line.

It was the first day in a month that the S&P 500 had a single-digit point change. It doesn’t have a lot of significance, except that it tells us how volatile the market has been for the last month, and, despite the ups and downs of the day, Nasdaq and the Russell closed up slightly and the S&P closed slightly red.

Breadth was flat. Nasdaq’s net volume (positive 880 million shares) was the best reading in two weeks. And the number of stocks making new lows contracted once again. Nasdaq’s new lows were 1,224 on Friday and today they chimed in at 912. Again, sure it can expand once again, but given the chance in the last two days, it opted to churn sideways.

Even the New York Stock Exchange saw fewer new lows. This surprises me, because the NYSE is where so many bond funds trade, so when the bonds are as awful as they were today, new lows tend to explode. Yet Friday’s new lows were 1,106 and today’s new lows on the NYSE were 893.

Let me report once again that everything is not roses here. We’re still in a bear market and the high-yield bond fund (HYG) - Get iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Report continues to make new lows. That doesn’t mean we can’t rally.

Sure we’re oversold but with all the stock folks staring at the bonds and the buck they are not going to have any confidence to buy stocks until they bonds and dollar halt the exacerbated moves they are currently enjoying. I will end with one last note and that is folks sold the safety stocks today, namely the utilities. So keep your eyes on the utes, as well. Folks loved them three weeks ago, now we have silence. Also the transports had a solidly green day, which no one seems to have noticed or cared about. I am still in the oversold rally camp for early October.

New Ideas

If I had a pile of charts that look like Yelp (YELP) - Get Yelp Inc. Report, I would think the market is in better shape than it is. After all how many stocks made a new 2022 high in the summer rally? Not many. And so far the pullback has been almost out of a textbook. I don’t want to buy YELP, because right now I would only be comfortable playing an index for a rally. But if you want to know what it would look like if we had bases, this would be one of them. I’m not sure I trust it when it is the only chart that looks like this.

Today’s Indicator

The McClellan Summation Index is heading down (bearish). It would need a net differential of positive 5,900 advancers minus decliners to halt the decline. After the close on Monday we needed 7,000. That’s the oversoldness at work.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Helene welcomes your questions about Top Stocks and her charting strategy and techniques. Please send an email directly to Helene with your questions. However, please remember that TheStreet.com Top Stocks is not intended to provide personalized investment advice. Email Helene here.

Zscaler (ZS:Nasdaq) is impressive in that it hasn’t broken. I’m not sure I trust it and a stop feels too far away at under $140. I’ll call it OK, but keep a close eye on it for a rug pull.

I do not know why First Solar is up so much and SolarEdge (SEDG:Nasdaq) is down so much, but I do know SEDG had an island top in late July and into early August. Maybe it holds here and bounces (it should) but if it gets near $290, I’d be a seller.

Kellogg (K) - Get Kellogg Company Report has been terrific in this downdraft, holding up and not breaking the line. Technically speaking it should bounce from that line but it also looks to me as if it is mapping out a head and shoulders top so I am inclined to take profits. And if the stock cannot get over $74 during the oversold rally I might even be inclined to short it.