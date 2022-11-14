Investors Return to Reliable Mega Cap Techs

The Market

It is no secret that the dollar and bonds cracked last week and in turn moved stocks. And of course in an effort to get exposure to the market, folks flew right back to their old reliables: the mega cap tech names.

Oh yes they bought other names too but not like they bought beloved tech. So the question for us is where the indicators stand. Let me start with the intermediate term oscillator. It will be overbought sometime around Thanksgiving (I have been noting this for weeks now, the time frame has not moved). That means the window remains open for rallying until we get overbought on an intermediate term basis.

Let me reiterate that just getting overbought is not a reason to turn bearish. By contrast, just because we’re not yet overbought doesn’t mean we need to rally every day. So, we look at the breadth indicators.

I want to start with cumulative breadth because while generally speaking breadth has been keeping pace, it hasn’t been a barn-burner. Here is a chart of the cumulative advance/decline line (top) and the S&P 500 (bottom). What we see is that both are heading in the same direction, but late this week the S&P 500 far outperformed. The S&P 500 is now approaching the August high while breadth is nowhere near its August high.

The number of stocks making new highs did not expand again on Friday. The New York Stock Exchange had 81 new highs (recall early November there were 98). Nasdaq had 110 new highs while in early November Nasdaq saw 140 new highs. Both the NYSE and the Nasdaq have their Hi-Lo Indicator stalled or turning down (see chart below.)

While that is a divergence that needs to be monitored closely, the McClellan Summation Index is still rising. It requires a net differential of -3,900 advancers minus decliners on the NYSE to halt the rise. This is a positive.

On the sentiment front recall last Tuesday and Wednesday saw the equity put/call ratio at 1.3 and 0.96 respectively. That means folks were pretty bearish, as there were far more puts than calls being bought. By Friday, the equity reading was down to .55, which is a decent drop but not extreme (extreme would be under 0.5.) Yet the total put/call ratio dropped to 0.75. Typically, I would consider that the low side of neutral, bordering on extreme (extreme is under 0.70), yet it is the lowest reading of 2022. That ought to give us a good idea of how many folks are now banking on a year end rally. The good news is that the 10-day moving average of the put/call ratios are heading down, not up.

Now, one more note on the put/call ratio, the reading for exchange-traded funds only came in at 0.83 which is the lowest since it was 0.75 in late January. Here we do not have the 21-day moving average of the metric near the top of the page but rather pretty darn low: it is now the lowest since January.

Finally, there is the well watched 4,100 area on the S&P. The 200-day moving average is up there. Resistance is up there (where we failed in the summer), there is a downtrend line that comes in there too. One thing we know is that such well-watched areas rarely work well. Either we never get there or we blow right through it.

I am willing to give the market the benefit of the doubt because the intermediate term is not yet fully overbought but if these divergences are still in place – and if the Summation Index halts its rise -- and sentiment continues on this path to giddy, I will look for December to be another rocky time in the market.

New Ideas

I want to address the chart of Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) - Get Free Report since it did not participate much last week, and I have many questions about it. I don’t hate the chart, but I think if folks are going to play catch up in the market, we already know how over- owned energy is that they are unlikely to add to energy stocks to help their cause. I am more apt to think over the next 1-2 months energy at best goes sideways and at worst corrects. For example, we’ve had a nice run in Baker Hughes (BKR) - Get Free Report from that breakout over $27, but it is stretched and the measured target was only around $31 anyway. Think of how much better that chart would look if we could see it pullback toward $27-$28. I’d lean toward some profit taking here.

Next I want to point out that iShares MSCI Emerging Markets (EEM) - Get Free Report got to $38 which is resistance from prior lows as well as the channel line. I do think pullbacks will be bought here (because the dollar, while short-term oversold, is likely not going back up in a meaningful way anytime soon) I want to lean toward taking something off the table or at least waiting to be a buyer back in the $36-$37 area.

I know the drugs got sold on Friday (so that folks could pile into tech!) but I still think AbbVie (ABBV) - Get Free Report is more likely than not to get through $155 at some point.

Today’s Indicator

The Hi-Lo Indicator is discussed above.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

The good news for Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report is that the lower low on Wednesday had no follow through. The bad news is that I suspect any rally into that $100 area runs into some trouble. But if we want to take a step back then I would say if the stock can stay over $90 (likely a tax loss selling candidate) as we head into the new year then perhaps the chart gets a bit more interesting.

If I didn’t know the news on Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Free Report I would still note some near term resistance $11-$12 and some very serious resistance $14-$15. But I know the news, and it is hard for me to sanction getting involved in this stock right now. Sure it could soar but there are so many issues and other good charts out there I’m not sure why I would opt to start any involvement in it.

Cleveland Cliffs (CLF) - Get Free Report has resistance at $16-ish. If it can get over it that would be a good start to a potential bottom. I am inclined to think it gets to $16-ish but I’m just not sure it can push over it much more without some more backing and filling. If it can map out similar to the way I’ve drawn in blue then I would like it more.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) - Get Free Report has mostly spent the month of November milling around. I would love to see it trade sideways and stay over $155 for a few weeks before I feel like the stock can do a lot more. A move back under $155 and I would think a correction to the mid $140s is in the cards.

Pattern UTI Energy (PTEN) - Get Free Report is a little more interesting to me than Diamondback Energy because it still has an unfulfilled upside target or $22-$23, and it hasn’t yet gone over the June high. A move over $20 should get near that target. But some sideways between $17-$20 would likely be a good set up a few weeks out in time.