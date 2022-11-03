I'm Turning Google, Amazon and Microsoft on Their Heads

Call this the psychedelic version of Top Stocks, as we take an inverted look at the charts -- it's pretty wild, man!

The Market

There is a lot of chatter about the selling in the mega caps. It has been relentless, and this week it has accelerated. I believe it has left room (and money) to go into other stocks. But is it overall bullish that one group continues to be a source of funds for another? No. It wasn’t bullish in 2021, when it went the other way, and it’s not bullish now.

There is a great desire to buy these stocks. Or, at least, I have folks asking: Isn’t this enough already? Sure it is. But it’s a short-term extreme. Let’s take a look at Alphabet (GOOGL:Nasdaq), which is now down 20% in just over a week. Only, I want you to look at the chart inverted, so up is really down, and down is really up.

Most folks would look at this chart and say, that’s bullish wouldn’t they? As one who hates to chase I would not say short this, but I can’t chase it. And it has gone beyond my target of $90, so it is stretched. If you wouldn’t short the stock, then why would you buy it? It should pull back (i.e. rally), but doesn’t it look more like late May, when it just went too far, pulled back, and went up again?

No one is really complaining about Microsoft (MSFT:Nasdaq), but here, too, if we look at the inverse of the chart, it looks like the trend is up (i.e. down). What I would note on the chart is it is tapping against a channel line and therefore should pull back from that line (i.e. the stock is a short-term buy for a quick trade).

And if we invert Amazon (AMZN:Nasdaq)? It looks like it just broke out. It measures to $75. In fact if you saw this stock rally to $105-$110 you’d sell it there.

Using my work, we’re still not oversold. The best news I have is on the sentiment side of things, because folks have turned cautious again. The equity put/call ratio on Wednesday was 1.14, the highest since March 2020.

I will tell you this, though, the Daily Sentiment Index for Nasdaq is 10, so yes we are close to a relief rally. That’s the sentiment. But unlike a month ago, the oversoldness isn’t there, as well.

With the jobs report out tomorrow morning, it’s a wild card. I suspect at some point during the day stocks stage a relief rally, but I’m not sure it can stick. I suspect if these mega-cap tech FANG stocks rally, it will be at the expense of everything else.

New Ideas

One chart I have my eyes on is EEM (EEM) - Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Report, an exchange-traded fund for the emerging markets. It has been going sideways for a few weeks now, and if it can cross that line – I’ll call it over $35.50, because that has been resistance for the last few weeks — it gets interesting. Especially if the dollar can back off.

Today’s Indicator

The 10-day moving average of the put/call ratio is heading up, which is typically not bullish for stocks.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

In the near term Apple (AAPL:Nasdaq) has support at that $135 area, but the way they have been selling the mega-cap tech stocks, I’m not sure I want to buy it for more than an oversold bounce should it get there.

Tesla (TSLA:Nasdaq) has held the first support area. I imagine like Apple it has another bounce in it but it ought to eventually make it down to $180. In the near term I’ll call it a trading range ($200-$240) but it seems realistic that $180 should get tagged sometime in the next few months.

The MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ) - Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Report is an interesting chart. If it can get through $34 it still has resistance all the way up to the spring high but over $34 clears a decent hurdle. I’d use a stop under $30.50.