If We Don’t Rally, Market Is Weaker Than It Appears

The Market

Do you realize the S&P 500 — in fact most major indexes and groups—have gone nowhere for a few weeks now? Some might call it a chop-fest. Some might call it exhaustion. Some might call it base building. I call it frustrating. I like it when stocks swing up and down. It makes the indicators move from overbought to oversold and back again. It makes sentiment swing from bullish to bearish and vice versa. But sideways tells us very little about which side of the boat folks are leaning toward. Sideways doesn’t really tell us if sellers are exhausted or buyers are exhausted. For months now, I have had the view that we’d be in a giant trading range while the market figured out what was what. Was the economy getting weaker? Was it getting stronger? Was it staying the same? Were interest rates done going up? And if so, would we then next see them head down or would they simply stay elevated? That’s what happens in bear markets. It’s not one directional.

We tend to get the initial decline, and eventually everyone agrees we’re in a bear market. Then we stagnate while the market figures it out. For example, in 1990 the market eventually headed upward. In 1994 which wasn’t defined as a bear market but sure felt bad for so many stocks, the market headed upward when that sideways was done. In both of those cases the Fed had finished hiking and moved toward easing.

Even that 2014-2016 period, which many will wonder what exactly I am talking about when I highlight that period because it wasn’t a bear market, but take a look at how we were stuck in a routine of downs and ups for two years back then.

Then there was 2001 which saw a multi-month range fall out of the bottom. In 2008, it also fell out of the bottom. In the late 1970s we saw a bear market from early 1977 to early 1978 but the subsequent rally only took us back to where we fell from. And then it fell again. And did not break out of that range for another five years.

I wish I had a special way to see the future and tell you which way it appears we will break but I don’t have that. I have my indicators which are now quite mixed. The short- term oversold condition that was moderate, not extreme, as we headed into Christmas gave us that rally last Thursday. I can’t really say when it will get back to an overbought condition (due to the chop we’ve seen) but it appears the window is still open in the first few days of the new year.

The more intermediate term oscillator (the 30 day moving average of the advance/decline line) still appears to be trying to get to an oversold condition. I can’t call it overbought anymore, as it was at Thanksgiving, but the math behind it says it’s hard to believe this is all we’ll get in terms of oversold-ness.

Yet, on Wednesday last week when the markets were solidly red and no one thought Santa would arrive in his sleigh for a rally, there were actually fewer stocks making new lows on both the NYSE and Nasdaq than we’d seen the previous week. The NYSE had 180 new lows vs. 201 the week before. Nasdaq had 502 new lows vs. 535 the prior week. That was the first sign that some—only some—of the selling pressure was easing.

Nasdaq was also helped by the Daily Sentiment Index getting down to 11. The rally has taken it back up to 17 (the S&P is at 21). Finally I should mention the McClellan Summation Index. I have noted these last few weeks that it has held up better than the prior declines. That continues to be the case. In fact a net breadth reading of +500 (advancers minus decliners on the NYSE) will halt the decline and more than that will turn it upward.

I will conclude that there has been some minor improvement but overall it’s still mixed. I would like to see a rally in the early part of the week and then we’ll reassess where we are. If we don’t get a rally in the early part of the week then I would have to conclude the market is weaker than it appears. In other words, some of the selling dried up last week now we need to see if there is any buying interest.

New Ideas

I am intrigued by the chart of Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Free Report because it really does have a relatively flat resistance line around $92-$93. There is light support at the blue line (better at the black) but if it can start to turn upward from here it ought to improve this chart.

I think the chart of Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Free Report is one to watch this week. If it can’t get up and over $90 then I would say the market is likely to fail as well. If it can get over $90 then the resistance is around $95.

A reminder that I still don’t like the chart of Kimberly Clark (KMB) - Get Free Report and think it should over the course of the next month make its way toward that blue line.

Today’s Indicator

The Nasdaq Hi-Lo Indicator is at 17%

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

ChargePoint (CHPT) - Get Free Report is one of those stocks that have helped the improvement in breadth. You can see how much it has rallied already. If it can get up to $11-$12 I’d be a seller there.

I was right when I said we’d want to sell Uber (UBER) - Get Free Report on a rally to $28-$29 but I also thought we might want to buy it when it pulled back to that uptrend line which right now is looking a bit dicey. If it breaks $24, I am wrong. If it can’t get up and over $26 then I am wrong (to want to take a stab at it down here).

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report has been terrible. At least Alphabet held over its October low on this last trip down. The only positive I see is that it has been bouncing off that lower line. But there is resistance all the way up and if it can’t get over $85 (the November low) then there is a longer term downside target around $65-$70.

Enovix (ENVX) has held the uptrend line but unless it can get itself up and over $14, I don’t see much else on the chart. Now, if it can get over $14, it still has plenty of resistance all the way up but crossing the downtrend line after holding at a third higher low would at least be a start of something more positive.

I still have hope for SPDR S&P 500 Biotech ETF (XBI) - Get Free Report. I know it hasn’t done much but I’d love to see it up and over $85-$87, preferably before the JP Morgan conference which starts the week of Jan. 9. Under $75, and I am wrong.