Hot Bonds, Cool Stocks

It seems no one wants to buy stocks unless the Fed pivots on its inflation fight; here's why. Also, add beer to your list of staples -- well, good beer, anyway.

The Market

How quickly things change.

You know what we don’t hear anymore? Anyone calling for capitulation.

We also don't hear anyone calling for a Volatility Index at 40, or an equity put/call ratio over 1.20. We haven’t even heard yet this week -- or last week -- that the consumer price index will come in lower than expected when we get the number on Thursday.

But you know what we hear all the time now? That the Fed needs to pivot, that earnings need to come down.

For some reason, the narrative has shifted from "inflation is easing" and the "CPI should be lower than expected" -- the sort of chatter we got last month heading into the CPI -— to the Fed needs to pivot in its battle over inflation.

Remember that folks in June didn’t care one whit about the Fed pivoting; they only cared about capitulation and the VIX and the put/call ratio. Over and over and over again. No one seems to desire that anymore. Now they almost refuse to buy stocks unless the Fed pivots. It’s become the mantra.

Of course, you can’t blame them. After all, there is an alternative now: You can buy Treasuries and get 4%.

The bond market was officially closed on Monday, but that was here in the U.S. Over in Germany, bund yields were up quite a bit. Look at the surge in October, but also notice that they have made a higher-high. Will that line I drew stop them? I don’t know, but I do know this is what the macro folks are now focused on. And it has spilled over into our market.

I have a list of reasons we ought to rally again this week, but even I feel it is tentative. What I would ask you to pay attention to is the charts all the way in the Feedback section, because they are all industrials I have been asked about and it shocks me they are not at lower lows. What business do the industrials have holding up like this? Yet they are.

New Ideas

The chart of Boston Beer (SAM) - Get Boston Beer Company Inc. (The) Report is fascinating to me because I don’t have any other consumer chart that looks like this. (Maybe beer is a staple now?!). In any event, I don’t think it can get much further than $380 in a rally but as long as it stays over $340, it could/should try.

Incidentally Budweiser (BUD) - Get Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA Sponsored ADR (Belgium) Report looks nothing like this.

I also want to address the chart of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Palo Alto Networks Inc. Report, because this is another stock that popped on earnings and then dropped. The cyber security stocks have not gone down yet. This one ought to test $155.

Today’s Indicator

The 30-day moving average of the advance/decline line is still oversold.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Helene welcomes your questions about Top Stocks and her charting strategy and techniques. Please send an email directly to Helene with your questions. However, please remember that TheStreet.com Top Stocks is not intended to provide personalized investment advice. Email Helene here.

I admit I am intrigued with United State's Steel Corporation’s (X) - Get United States Steel Corporation Report chart. The economy has clearly slowed -- yet this stock hasn’t broken the July low. If you want to take a flyer, then the stop is under $18 with the possibility of a move to $22. Not a bad risk/reward.

I am impressed that Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report hasn’t broken yet but a rally to $12 would merely fill that gap from Friday. How many are trapped from last week? Be careful of a break under $11.

Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) - Get Martin Marietta Materials Inc. Report is another industrial that hasn’t broken July’s low and is still well above last week’s. There is resistance all the way up (starting with the gap fill at $330) but as long as it sits over that $310 area it may improve. It’s just with so much resistance it’s hard to get excited.