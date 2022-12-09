High on Tech

Let's check sentiment, why you shouldn't trust any bounce from the producer price index number, and what the heck is up with those put/call ratios?

The Market

It will never cease to amaze me that when technology rallies, folks simply feel better about the market. Think about it: Two days ago it was all scary, recession talk. But today it’s, well, maybe we’re going to rally into the consumer price index next week.

Whatever it is, the indicators have not changed much this week. But sticking with sentiment, I wonder if folks are so set on that seasonality for December (usually a rally arrives) that we did not see the usually very volatile American Association of Individual Investor bulls dip. Not one iota. They stayed at 24%. That is quite unusual considering what the market did Monday and Tuesday. Yet no one calls that complacency. I believe it’s because of the time of the year.

Then there are the folks from National Association of Active Investment Managers who dipped their exposure minimally. Keep in mind their survey goes out on Wednesday morning. So again, after two down days such as we had early this week they would typically go from 64 (where they were last week) and plunge right down to the 40s. Look at the chart and you can see that this indicator hasn’t milled around at the highs all year. Once the market turned south, they dropped their exposure. But not this week.

Tomorrow we get the producer price index, which will be market-moving. I have no feel for which way the market will go, but I do know that whatever minor oversold condition the market finds itself at doesn’t feel sufficient to me to get much more than a short-term bounce.

I will end by noting that the Daily Sentiment Index for the Volatility Index is back at 19, so this market is not a place to be complacent. It was 15 one week ago.

New Ideas

I was asked about Baxter (BAX) - Get Free Report back in October when the stock was in the $55-$57 area. I was not a fan. It subsequently plunged, rallied and came back down. It gets more interesting now, because at least we can draw in that higher low and know that a move under $50 and we’re wrong. There is a ton of resistance overhead, sure, but the risk/reward here is pretty good.

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Free Report has been going sideways for two months, so there is no base to speak of but, in the last few days the stock has moved up quite a bit with not even a mention anywhere that I’ve seen. If you want to speculate — and this is very speculative — that the stock can get over $17.50, then it can probably run to around $22 in a hurry. Maybe the Reddit folks are buying? Something is up.

Today’s Indicator

The put/call ratio has gotten quite funky of late. Just to give you an idea how wild it has been, the 30-day moving average of the equity put/call ratio is now where it was during the Covid plunge in March 2020, which you can also see is in the neighborhood of where it was in spring 2008 (at the Bear Stearns low) and again in November 2008. Obviously the readings in 2008 were not anywhere near the ultimate lows in the market.

But contrast this to the 21-day moving average of the put/call ratio for exchange-traded funds, which is now the lowest since November 2021. It’s hard for me to reconcile that folks are that bearish buying puts at such a clip in equities, but at the same time buying calls in ETFs. It makes no sense. One of them is wrong.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

If the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) - Get Free Report can get down to the $125-$130 area, I would get more interested in it. At around $125 it fills the gap from early October and would also bounce off that uptrend line. It’s starting to get pretty oversold but as discussed previously we need a pattern to evolve.

I have had several questions on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report, because it broke $90 and stopped me out but had no follow-through. If you want to give it a try here, then here’s what I would watch. It had better not break this week’s lows (around $87.50) and if it cannot get back up and over $91 that too is a problem.

I still like iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - Get Free Report, but as you can see it has layers of resistance all the way up now. I think it will take time to eat through this resistance. As long as that uptrend line holds I think EEM is OK. I would like to see it get to $40-$41 and back off again, that would show continued eating through the resistance.