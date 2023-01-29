February Will Be Another Challenging Month

What is in store for stocks with the Federal Open Market Committee meeting and the big cap tech earnings this week?

The Market

We find ourselves in a similar situation to where we were just prior to my vacation. In the short term, things have gotten a bit frothy, but overall breadth is still bullish.

Sentiment has shifted quite a bit since I left. For example, that first week after my departure, when the S&P 500 promptly fell 100 points, folks got bearish again as we saw the put/call ratio surge to 1.22. But on Jan. 20 and again on Jan. 23, the market rallied and sentiment shifted to bullish. Just witness the equity put/call ratio now at 0.51, the lowest reading since mid August.

I had begun to ignore the put/call ratio back in November/December because it had become ridiculous, and then around Christmas there were all these articles written providing a rationalization for the moves. I should have known that all those rationalizations were to be ignored! I dislike rationalizing an indicator. Just look at the 10-day moving average of the equity put/call ratio. It peaked right near Christmas (bullish) and is now far from that peak. I expect this moving average will turn up near the end of this coming week.

My call that the big cap tech stocks (my pick was Apple) would have to participate turned out to be correct. What I did not anticipate was the surge — and it was a surge — in all the other small cap tech stocks, especially the ones folks had left for dead, such as Beyond Meat (and yes I am using ‘tech’ for this stock since it tends to trade with them) and Coinbase, etc.

In fact you can see that takeover of tech on the market by looking at the chart of the S&P 500 relative to Nasdaq. That decline in January tells the whole story. When the line is going down, tech (generally) is what’s outperforming.

Yet the McClellan Summation Index is still rising. It now needs a net differential of -2,400 advancers minus decliners on the New York Stock Exchange to halt the rise. That’s still a decent cushion.

Despite that good breadth, the number of stocks making new highs has still not exceeded the previous high. That means folks stopped buying what had been working and moved elsewhere (see the buying tech comments above). The new highs have not tailed off significantly nor have the new lows begun to rise but the Hi-Lo Indicator peaked about a week ago. The chart is shown below.

Then there is the Daily Sentiment Index for the CBOE Volatility Index which is now 9. When I left for vacation it was 12. What followed was that quick drop of 100 points for the S&P 500 and a renewed rally. It will always be hard for me to be short-term bullish with the DSI for the VIX in single digits.

As we enter this week, we have the Federal Open Market Committee and the big cap tech earnings on the docket. I would like to see a pullback early in the week and another try upward later in the week but I do think the month of February is going to be more challenging than January has been. Just by the fact that we’ll have run so far and be intermediate term overbought by mid month.

New Ideas

As we head into Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Free Report earnings this week the stock finds itself at some resistance. I would take something off the table just because the stock has run so much. However, if it falls into the $135-$140 zone, I’d be a buyer again.

Today’s Indicator

The Hi-Lo Indicator is discussed in full above. Here is the chart.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Helene welcomes your questions about Top Stocks and her charting strategy and techniques. Please send an email directly to Helene with your questions. However, please remember that TheStreet.com Top Stocks is not intended to provide personalized investment advice. Email Helene here.

Zoom (ZM) - Get Free Report should run into some resistance in the $77-$80 area as the line comes in around $77, but the two December spikes congregate around $80.

Chipotle Mexican Grille (CMG) - Get Free Report has some resistance in this area ($1,640-ish) but a pullback toward $1,550 (or just below) should be buyable as a retest of that line. Be aware this stock trades very thinly.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) - Get Free Report had that island top in December (bearish) but it has also achieved the measured target objective ($240) when it got there earlier this week. For the time being I’d be a seller on a rally to $260-ish but I would like to see the stock go sideways and hold here to be a buyer. Alternatively, a whack to that $220 gap fill would be a spot to get interested on the long side.

I was asked to follow up on Costco (COST) - Get Free Report which I thought was buyable in the last month. There is some resistance right here (from the downtrend line) but overall I have had my sights set on that $520 area. So with the DSI for the VIX so low, maybe take a little off the table, but keep some in case it can get to that $520 area.

Also for a follow up on The S&P Biotech ETF (XBI: Nasdaq) which did get going but boy has it been a slog. I have that $92-93 area as my target with an outside shot at 95-100. I do not want to see it back under 85.