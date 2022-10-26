Favorites Get Punished -- And Several Other Moves in the Right Direction

What we don’t want is a handful of stocks with market caps so large they are all that matters to markets.

The Market

One by one the fan favorites for the several years have been taken to the woodshed. Yet the S&P 500 has managed to hang in there.

How much longer can this go on? I don’t know but I did look back at my first missive of the year in 2022 where I actually discussed that this would need to change.

I noted that 25% of the S&P was weighted to five stocks and that had to change -- and to get that change we were going to likely see a lot more volatility and a lot more trading opportunities. Hey, not bad for someone who hates to make annual market predictions!

But the reality is that these few stocks now represent something closer to 20% of the market cap of the S&P. So we’ve not quite reversed it to the point of normalcy but that is quite a move in the right direction.

In fact, I believe Meta Platforms (META:Nasdaq) is now off the list. Sure, something else will take its place but what we don’t want is a handful of stocks with market caps so large that they are all that matters when it comes to markets.

As for today, well I would say it was a normal pullback sort of day. Breadth stayed positive, new highs increased. In fact, the Nasdaq had its most new highs since January. Sure, there are a ton of SPACs on the list but we’re also seeing some tiny banks find their way to the list. And biotechs.

I still think we’re short-term overbought now so we need a breather. Take a look at the Oscillator, which moved up some more today. It gets overbought sometime between now and Monday.

The Transports filled the gap. Finally! And the bonds rallied. Also finally! And the dollar broke the uptrend line and found its way to the first support. In the big picture I think these are positives for the market.

On the sentiment front we saw, as expected, the Investors Intelligence bulls zip up to 37%. Two weeks ago they were 25%, so sentiment is surely shifting and doing so quickly. As a reminder, the bulls were 45% in August.

New Ideas

I have been using these channel lines for the DJIA all year. Today they tagged the upper line. Sure, we may see an overshoot as we did in August but I’d much rather see a pullback, preferably back near 31,000. Whatever it is, it seems wise to take a little something off the table.

Today’s Indicator

The Volume Indicator is sitting at 44%, which means it leans a little more to the oversold than the overbought zone.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

I would love to get excited over the chart of U.S. Bancorp (USB) - Get U.S. Bancorp Report but I look at $44 and think, that is a ton of resistance for this stock to get through and it goes all the way up to $48. So even if it can eat through $44 there is a lot more to eat through. I would say USB might be trying to bottom but there is a long way to go.

I was duly impressed when Whirlpool (WHR) - Get Whirlpool Corporation Report was able to reverse from those crummy earnings last week but now it can’t get going. If the stock can mill around here for a few more days digesting those gains (the way 3M (MMM) - Get 3M Company Report did) then I would be willing to entertain the thought that it can cross that downtrend line. However, unlike MMM, the resistance is heavy, especially at $145.

My target on Schlumberger (SLB) - Get Schlumberger N.V. Report, which has changed its name to SLB (on the trading desk it was always referred to as SLOB so now it’s more official!), was that circled area on the chart and it has gone beyond it. I just cannot get on board with the stock up here, though. It is going to need to correct before I can like this chart again. I am in favor of taking some profits.

I would rather revisit the chart of Baker Hughes (BKR:Nasdaq), which I was asked about a few weeks ago (and still favored SLB), because now it has spent a week milling around so a move up and over this $27-ish area would be a mini-breakout.

Halliburton (HAL) - Get Halliburton Company Report is a bit behind SLB but ahead of BKR. Here I have a target in that boxed area ($40-44). I might even be a buyer on a pullback to $32-34.