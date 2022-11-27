Dow is the Most Vulnerable to Profit Taking

Despite the newfound focus on the Dow Jones Industrial Average last week, it turns out we may be seeing the last gasp of outperformance here.

The Market

My view remains that the early part of December should see a rise in volatility. My view is also that it is the Dow that is the most vulnerable. The Dow has been the strongest index, as it is the only one that has risen over the August peak so far. Both the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 are approximately 7% below their August peak and Nasdaq is closer to 15% below its summer peak.

That means the Dow is the most overbought. Just take a look at the percentage of Dow stocks – there are only 30 of them! — over their 50-day moving average lines: 96%. That is the highest reading since it hit 100 in early June 2020.

So let’s take a look at the Dow in early June 2020. It had a terrific run capped — literally because those four days look like a little cap, don’t they? — by that gap up with no follow through. It wasn’t dire in the big picture but that was a 9% whack in a matter of days.

There’s something else I’m watching. First of all, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was not the leader in that market the way it is now, so we cannot say this is an apples-to- apples comparison. Secondly, it seemed to me that on Friday last week the S&P and Nasdaq got a bit wobbly but the DJIA stayed strong and that in turn got a lot of folks acknowledging that ancient index’s strength. If we look at the Dow relative to the S&P, we see it has literally been a one-way ticket for the Dow in October until early November (when the line is rising the Dow is outperforming). But notice that the S&P did better right after that Consumer Price Index reading and while the DJIA has done better since, it has not come roaring back at the torrid pace it had been.

Now take a look at the Dow relative to the iShares Russell 2000 index (IWM) - Get Free Report, the small caps. They have stair-stepped their way upward in unison (the DJIA outperforming but not a full one-way street like vs. the S&P) until that CPI print, then the Dow took a back seat for a few days. The DJIA has taken charge again and is knocking on the door or the pre-CPI level. What if this turns down from a lower high now? My point in all of this is that despite the newfound focus on the DJIA last week, it turns out we may be seeing the last gasp of outperformance here.

Aside from that, not much changed in the indicators since midweek last week. The indexes have rallied, breadth is still hanging in there and the number of stocks making new highs has still not expanded. This is why I think early December is likely to bring us a bout of volatility and I think the DJIA is the most vulnerable to profit taking.

New Ideas

I have seen countless strategists recommending Chinese stocks in the last week or so. And several of you have inquired so I thought we’d take a look at iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - Get Free Report today. It’s getting a bit short term oversold, having been down for nearly two weeks now. It’s hard to fuss over gaps on the chart because ETFs on non-U.S. indexes all have a ton of gaps. I would say somewhere between here and one point lower (i.e. $24.25) I’d look for a bounce. If $27 can be cleared, then great, but there are layers of resistance overhead with very little work having been done in since it broke support in September. Right now I’d call it an oversold trade.

As a reminder, I continue to think energy stocks are at best stuck around here and at worst are vulnerable to a correction.

Today’s Indicator

The Hi-Lo Indicator is nearing its prior peaks in the .55-.60 range. This will be a big test to see if it can make a higher high. I think unless new highs start increasing it is likely to stall out in this area.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Overall, I still like iShares 20-Plus Year Treasury Bond (TLT) - Get Free Report but I think in that $105-$106 area they run into a lot of resistance, so I would be a fan of selling some there if TLT gets there. I was a fan of selling some on that spike to $101 a week or so ago and this would be similar.

The Hong Kong Hang Send Index might be forming a small head and shoulders bottom (neckline around 18,300) but that won’t negate all that resistance at 19,000 so if it can get there I’d be a seller.

Timken (TKR) - Get Free Report has been terrific but it has an awful lot of resistance starting here. If the chart can map out something close to the way I have drawn in blue then I’d be a fan of looking for a breakout but right now it has come so far without a breather that I fear a move over the black resistance line would be a fake-out not a breakout.

My target on the Dollar Index was $106 and that’s where it essentially is. I’d be a fan of covering shorts here. I’d like to say a break of $104 looks like a new leg down but there is support all the way down to $102 so a break of $104 looks like just more of the same. I’m inclined to think there is a bounce in the buck in the next week or so. Mostly, it looks to me as if it ought to go into a trading range between $104 and $110 now.