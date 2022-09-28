Don't Even Think About Asking Me If the Low Is In

Who knows? Here's what I do know -- how to check the indicators, breadth, and the charts of Apple and Microsoft.

The Market

Now comes the endless debate: Is it a bear market rally or is it the low? I have no idea. It has been one day of rallying. We don’t even know if there will be follow-through. I believe there will be, because we are oversold enough to go on into early October.

I will not know until months after the low that we have seen the low, so for my purposes that discussion is not one I will engage in. I am happy, however, to discuss the indicators.

Breadth was excellent today, which should be no surprise. Upside volume missed the 90% threshold by a fraction, though. But one day is not enough to change any of the indicators. The McClellan Summation Index is still heading down. The only difference is that we came into this week with it needing a net differential of positive 7,000 advancers minus decliners on the New York Stock Exchange to halt the decline and now that number is positive 2,700.

Then there is, of course, sentiment, which will see some join the oversold rally camp, but generally speaking, one day is too soon to see a real change. For example, the put/call ratio remains over 1.0 even after today.

The change I see, and I grant you this is prior to today’s rally, is that the Investors Intelligence bulls have now fallen to 25.4%, which is even lower than they were in June. The bears are at 34.3%, which is still about 10 points fewer than they were in June. Most of those folks are in the correction camp. My view is that when bulls are this low the market will do what it needs to do (rally) to change their sentiment. Recall by mid- August the bulls had climbed to 45%.

There is one more item to discuss and that is the chart of the S&P itself. That’s because there is a small gap on the chart just above, from last Friday’s gap down, that ought to be filled. It is at 3760-ish. Maybe that stalls us out for a day or so, but it won’t change my view that we should rally for more than a day.

New Ideas

I was asked how far I thought Microsoft (MSFT:Nasdaq) could rally, and I see plenty of resistance in the $250 area.

Today’s Indicator

The Volume Indicator made it to a smidgen under 38% this week which is oversold. It is the most oversold since the March 2020 low.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

The question is what to do about Apple (AAPL:Nasdaq), which broke $150 handily, but is trading near the high of the day. I am not thrilled with the action, but if the market is going to rally, I doubt it will do so if AAPL is heading significantly lower. Can it underperform? Yes, but if it can recapture $150 — or heck, what if it gaps up over 150 — then you have to believe this was a false break. If it fails at $150 then that’s a different story, and a bearish one for AAPL.

I was asked to revisit two charts that I have highlighted as bases in recent weeks. The first is Las Vegas Sands (LVS) - Get Las Vegas Sands Corp. Report, which plunged and came right back. This stock has got to be on your radar because if it breaks out over that $41 area, it is a base it is breaking out of.

Charge Point (CHPT) - Get ChargePoint Holdings Inc. Report is another name that is a potential base. A break of $14 and I’d have to exit the trade.