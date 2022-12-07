Breaking Bank

Suddenly everyone noticed the banks are not so hot. Also, let's look at new lows, energy and Exxon, and ... vomiting camels ...

The Market

Today was a Realization Day for the banks. I guess no one saw how poorly they were acting before today, but today folks came out of the woodwork announcing how bad the banks are.

Having highlighted the crummy banks days ago, I feel these folks are just catching up. And in the very short term they are a little bit late to the party. Yesterday, I said I thought the Bank Index should have a short-term rally from this 100 level, and I would reiterate that today. That leaves two choices trading-wise: Buy here for a trade or sell a rally. If the Bank index could make it to 104, I’d be surprised, but somewhere in the 102-104 area I’d sell again.

Then there is the 3900 level on the S&P 500, which held for now. It should have an attempt to hold here on the first trip down. If we managed a rally tomorrow I’d still look for more downside after.

Here is the summary of the indicators. The McClellan Summation Index has rolled over. It’s small for now, but it now needs a net differential of positive 1300 (advancers minus decliners on the New York Stock Exchange to reverse course). That’s doable, especially if we rally, but it’s not my base case. The chart is shown below.

For weeks I harped about the new highs and how they could not expand. Today I want to highlight that new lows are increasing now. The NYSE saw the most since early November, when the S&P was closer to 3700, not 3900.

Finally, we should discuss energy. You know where I stand on it: I am negative and have been for a few weeks now. The good news is that others are finally noticing -- and that energy is probably a little oversold now. The bad news is energy is still over-owned. Down below I discuss the Exxon (XOM) - Get Free Report chart. Please pay attention to the discussion, not just the levels. There is a lot of work to go out there.

We probably need a rally day just to relieve some of the gloom that has developed the last two days, but that’s about all I see now.

Chart Chunks

I was interviewed for an NPR podcast called the The Indicator, (from "Planet Money") where I was asked to defend technical analysis. It is just 10 minutes long and it mentions ... yes ... vomiting camels. You might enjoy it. To hear it, click here or type this address in your browser: https://www.npr.org/2022/12/05/1140785284/reading-the-stock-market-tea-leaves .

New Ideas

It is time to take some profits in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) - Get Free Report, since it is starting to look like a double-top.

Today’s Indicator

The McClellan Summation Index is discussed above.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Costco (COST) - Get Free Report has had quite a tumble. It has minor support here at $475-$480. It has better support around $460. For the time being, I would wait until it got to $460-$465 and reassess. My issue is that I am willing to catch falling knives when we’re oversold but we are not oversold. For now this would feel like a falling knife. For now I’d be a seller on a rally to $500-$510.

SkyWest (SKYW) - Get Free Report may have some tax-loss selling left in it. Unless or until it can get up and over $19.25, I do not trust it. But over $19.25 it gets much more interesting. Sure it has resistance all the way up, but crossing the downtrend line and the flat resistance line would tell me there is a decent trade setting up for (possibly) January.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Free Report has some support around $100-$101 and I would expect a bounce from there. But where is it going on the upside? Please take a look at the June high and see how many months and how low Exxon had to get before it was ready to rally again. Patience is needed for energy. I still think they have more to go on the downside and Exxon is not immune.