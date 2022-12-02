Bonds Boom, Stocks Fizzle

It’s hard to imagine that interest rates could drop so much and stocks sort of stood still. Let's look at bonds, the buck, new highs and the volatility ahead.

The Market

We have no follow-through. Just another sloppy day.

So, the same way Tuesday had no follow-through from Monday, we find Thursday had no follow- through from Wednesday. It’s as if we run the longs/shorts in, and that’s that.

There was no change in the indicators. Breadth hung in there, although I was hard pressed to find it in my stock charts. The Russell 2000 failed at the old high, so did the transports, so did the PHLX Semiconductor Sector (SOX) index, so did the banks. You get the picture.

But I do have some good news: The New York Stock Exchange had six more stocks make new highs. We got 104 new highs vs. the 98 we had in early November. Never mind that the S&P 500 is two hundred points higher.

What we really need to do is discuss the move in bonds. The reason is that it was so huge. But also because it’s hard to imagine that interest rates could drop so much and stocks sort of stood still.

Did bonds front-run the jobs number that is on the docket for tomorrow? We’ll know tomorrow if we get a weaker-than-expected number and bonds don’t respond. That said, the bond fund (TLT) - Get Free Report is at a major downtrend line now. While I still like bonds, I cannot advocate buying here. On a trading basis, I think some profits should be taken.

As long as we’re talking about bonds, we may as well touch on the buck, since it had quite a move, too. Remember when everyone thought the dollar was going higher in late September? The Daily Sentiment Index was over 90 several times in that run. The DSI for the dollar is now 34, so we’ll watch it. I don’t think it will get to an extreme on this trip down.

Using the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) - Get Free Report, you can see the support at $28. I do not think it breaks it. I would be shocked if it doesn’t rally from this area.

Let me end by noting the Volatility Index broke 20 for the first time since August. The DSI fell to 15. I still think we’re on track for a pullback next week. I call it more volatility because of the VIX. And I still think the Dow is the most vulnerable index.

New Ideas

Capri (CPRI) - Get Free Report has finally gotten going. The first target is around $62 and I have a longer term target around $70. However, retailers have a tendency to peak in early December, so take some profits along the way.

Today’s Indicator

The put/call ratio has had some truly odd readings of late. For example it was .80 in the morning today and by the end of the day it was .95. Yesterday, it was 1.20. So I am going to say that the 21-day moving average of the put/call ratio for exchange-traded funds doesn’t seem corrupted. It is now nearing the lows it saw in November and December last year.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Alamos Gold (AGI) - Get Free Report has a measured target around $10-$11, so it’s essentially tagging the lower end of the range. On a trading basis, I would take a little off the table in the range, because if it does get up there it will look a bit stretched.

Helen Of Troy (HELE) - Get Free Report is at resistance here, so if it clears $105 it will take out the early November high. If I were short the stock I would cover it if it can’t get back under $100 in a hurry.

The gold exchange-traded fund (GLD) - Get Free Report has hit the first target at $167-$168. There is, however, a big head-and-shoulders bottom in the making. I think the U.S. dollar can rally some from here (see Sunday night’s Top Stocks), so it wouldn’t be unusual for GLD to back off some from here. There is a lot of resistance all the way up but if it can breakout and stay over $167 then it would ultimately measure back to the highs near $185. The next few days are key.