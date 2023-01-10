Believe in the Resistance

We learned a few things from Monday's action -- one of them is that resistance still matters. Let's check the market internals, breadth, and ... silver.

The Market

We learned a few things from today’s rally.

We learned the market internals are still OK. For example, the number of stocks making new lows on the New York Stock Exchange was nine. That is the first single-digit reading since June 2021. Keep in mind much of that is a function of stocks having finally lifted off their lows, but consider that it didn’t happen during December’s decline, so for now it confirms much of the selling in the down-and-out names has dried up.

The number of stocks making new highs did not increase to any meaningful number, but the New York Stock Exchange did see 100 new highs (the peak reading in November was just over that, around 105, so we did not surpass it). The buying force is still scattered.

Breadth remained positive for the day, as well, despite the afternoon selloff. That means the McClellan Summation Index continues to rise. The new bit of information regarding this indicator is that it now needs a net differential of negative 3,200 advancers minus decliners to halt the rise (that’s a decent cushion). The bad news is that means it has moved the market closer to a short-term overbought condition (over negative 3,000 is minor overbought, while over negative 4,000 is getting extreme).

That’s the internals -- the same as they have been for over a week.

The other thing we learned is that those resistance levels mattered. Energy couldn’t do it. Neither could the banks. And the S&P ate into the lower end and in the end came back to 3900. And so on.

I do think if we began January with the market at a short- and intermediate-term oversold condition, then the resistance wouldn’t matter as much. But we did not do that. My Oscillator will be back to a short-term overbought at the end of the week. Yes, that lines right up with the consumer price index release.

I would love to see the market down on Tuesday and then rally again one more time into the end of the week. The market doesn’t always accommodate me, however, as you know.

New Ideas

Early last week, I recommended Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Free Report. It has rallied a bit, but not that much. I still like the chart, but you should be aware that earnings are out a week from tomorrow. If it rallies into that $90 area, I’d sell some on a short-term basis. If it falls back into the $83-$85 area, I’d look to buy it back.

I have had some questions about Silver (SLV) - Get Free Report and I see a chart at resistance. I would love it to come down to that $20 area, before having another look at it on the long side. Right here, I am a seller.

Today’s Indicator

The 30-day moving average of the advance/decline line is not oversold.

Helene welcomes your questions about Top Stocks and her charting strategy and techniques. Please send an email directly to Helene with your questions. However, please remember that TheStreet.com Top Stocks is not intended to provide personalized investment advice. Email Helene here.

Lockheed Martin (LMT) - Get Free Report is starting to look quite toppy. I suspect there will be a bounce off that support line around $450, but for now bunces will likely fail around $475-$780. If I am wrong and around $450 does not hold, then I think we’re looking at the low $400s as the next stop.

Huntington Ingalls (HII) - Get Free Report looks toppy, but hasn’t broken yet. $220 is a big level for it. While there is support all the way down, should that give way the top would then measure to around $190.

I would like to see SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) - Get Free Report get to around $56 and then pull back fairly quickly to $53-$54 to improve the chart. Right here, I don’t think the chart has the oomph to go very far. Alternatively, I’ll see if it can pull back to $52 and then rally again. Right now there is too much resistance for a good trade.

Mosaic (MOS) - Get Free Report should run into resistance between here and $50, so I’m a seller, especially if it gets to $50. It has a lot more work to do before I believe it can eat through resistance readily.