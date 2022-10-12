Bear Markets Need Rallies, Too

It’s possible the market will simply keep going down every day, but we need a rally. Here's why -- and a look at new lows, utilities and semiconductors.

The Market

It feels like we’re in the dripping phase now, doesn’t it? Each day we have a rally attempt and each day the market ends at or near the lows of the day. We have even discussed how you can’t chase stocks on the upside, despite good charts, because they just don’t seem to work.

But after six-straight days of this type of action, is the pattern too obvious?

We are oversold once again, on a short- and an intermediate-term basis. Tomorrow’s consumer price index will likely move the bond market, but that hasn’t budged in two days –- meaning it hasn’t gone down more (rates are a smidge lower).

Despite the lower-lows in the major indexes, the number of stocks making new lows, while high, have yet to increase over the number of new lows we saw in late September. If new lows on Nasdaq surge over 1,300 we’ll have more than we had in late September, but still fewer than we had in May.

Even today, despite the late day selloff, there was more upside volume than downside volume on Nasdaq.

The Investors Intelligence bulls are now at 25%, which is essentially no change from last week. The bears are now at 44%, the same place they were in June. If you want to compare these to 2008, the bears got to 54% in October 2008. That’s right, October was the peak reading for bears. By March 2009 (the low) bears were down to 47%.

The biggest negatives remain; the charts are terrible for the most part. The semiconductors stink, but at least, unlike a few months ago, folks now have a laundry list of why we shouldn’t like the semis. You might recall we looked at Intel (INTC:Nasdaq) months ago, when it was breaking down, and I said there was a measured target in the low $20 area. Well, we are awfully close to that area. If you stretched a rubber band too far it would break. This decline since August is starting to look like a rubber band that has been stretched too far.

The other negative we need to discuss is the utility sector. The utes have been a horror show. I still think we’re a bit early to like them, but if that doesn’t look like forced selling, I don’t know what does. My guess is there is a bounce and another push down. I’d probably like the Utes more on that second push down (I said the other day I think we’re a few weeks away from warming up to them and still believe that to be the case). But they need a bounce.

It’s possible the market will simply keep going down every day, but I think bear markets need rallies and this one needs a rally.

New Ideas

The transports have been green for three-straight days. Avis (CAR:Nasdaq) looks to me like it can make a try for resistance at $200.

Months ago I was asked about Roku (ROKU:Nasdaq) and I drew in this channel line, which the stock had been tracking most of this year. I also measured a target near $50 and said if ROKU hits $50 at the same time it tags that lower line I think it’s good for a bounce. It has done so and was actually up today. It’s a stock in a downtrend but worth a trade I think.

Today’s Indicator

The Volume Indicator is oversold.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

The question is if Constellation Energy (CEG:Nasdaq) is forming a top. I can tell you this: It has the look and feel of First Solar that we looked at the other day. That means, yes, it feels like a top -- but unless there is a lower low (under around $80) it isn’t. A failing rally to, say $85, that then turns down would be a warning.

Costco (COST:Nasdaq) has hit its downside target from that small top it had broken down from. Now it needs to prove it can hold $460. If it cracks under $460 the support near $440 should provide a first bounce area.

I have no idea why the truckers aren’t being sold, and, in fact, are up. Perhaps it is the risk of a rail strike coming (we looked at UNP last week and I was not a fan). If Old Dominion (ODFL:Nasdaq) can get over $280, there is still plenty of resistance all the way up (starting at $290) but that would be a positive.

Gilead (GILD:Nasdaq) is one of those charts that always sucks me in and then spits me out. Just look at the breakout over the blue line back in August that then gave it all back. Then the breakout over the green line in September that then gave it all back. If it makes another run up into that $67-$68 area I’d be a seller.

The iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF looks awful. But it is at a line that it has been bouncing off for the last year. So I would expect a bounce from here.