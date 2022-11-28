Bear in a China Shop?

Everyone seems to blame this big shift down on China. But is that really what's going on? Let's look under the hood -- and at the charts of Amazon and DOG.

The Market

What a difference a day makes. It’s like last week never happened. One by one folks who were complacent last week seemed to have forgotten that stance and are now cautious. In fact the International Securities and Exchange's call/put ratio fell to .74 today, which is the lowest since Oct. 10 (remember, this is different from the CBOE’s put/call ratio).

So, I’d say today changed some minds.

Overall, while the market was down, it didn’t have that feeling of a lot of selling. For example, we spoke about all those lower highs, but very few stocks made lower lows (than two weeks ago). Breadth was poor, but that is to be expected. And let me report that the McClellan Summation Index is still rising. It now needs a net differential of negative 800 advancers minus decliners on the New York Stock Exchange to halt the rise.

I saw so many say today’s decline was about China. I’m not sure you can say that, because oil, which was down, reversed and closed up. And the Chinese stocks were mostly green. I think today was about the lack of buying we’d seen in the last week or so (fewer new highs) just brought its weight down on the market.

Can we rally Tuesday? I think we can. But I just don’t think the market is set up for a lot of upside until we have a proper correction. And I continue to think the Dow remains the most vulnerable since it is the index that has run the farthest.

Right now, if I had to pick a level by drawing a line on a chart, it would be this uptrend line in the Russell 2000 fund (IWM) - Get Free Report. That $180 area was the low two weeks ago and now it’s where the uptrend line comes in. I think that holds on the first trip down. I don’t think it holds on the next trip down—call it the week of Dec. 5.

Let’s take a look at the 30-day moving average of the put/call ratio. Point A was the April high in the market. Point B was the August high. Now we are trying to get the moving average to turn upward and if it is successful in turning upward then this general area in the market ought to be a high for now.

Let’s see if the Summation Index can roll over because if that doesn’t happen, declines will be quite temporary. Let’s not be complacent.

New Ideas

I was asked if I still think Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report can rally (I liked it down near $90 last week). The answer is, Yes. But at the same time, now I would give up on it should it break last week’s lows.

I was asked if there is a specific level that I think ProShares Short Dow30 DOG, an exchange-traded fund to be short the Dow, can rally, too. My guess is $33 is going to be tough on the first trip up but my thought is that it could map out as I have drawn in blue. Just remember this is a "short" ETF and they tend to map out differently than regular stocks. Take some profits when you have them.

Today’s Indicator

The 30-day moving average of the advance/decline line is overbought.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

I suppose if the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - Get Free Report can spend a few weeks going sideways and not break under $87.50 I would have to be impressed, but my thought on the chart is that it ought to break at some point later this month. And then somewhere in the $82-$83 area, when folks decide maybe energy isn’t the place to be anymore, I might like it again. But for now I continue to think it is vulnerable.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) - Get Free Report continues to build a base. It is almost one year in the making now. But it cannot manage to breakout. Typically that means it should make its way back down toward that line one more time.

When we last looked at Uber (UBER) - Get Free Report I thought it was a sale in the $30 area and I haven’t changed my mind. A trip back to that uptrend line would be an interesting spot to have another look at it, but so far it hasn’t been able to get back to the August/September highs. I’ll call it a trading range between $24 and $32 for now.