As Bulls and Bears Cheer Market, Do They Know They're at a Chop-fest?

The Market

The bulls are thrilled, because they feel the market could have been down more. The bears are thrilled, because we gave up the entire consumer price index rally.

But you know what? Today is Dec. 14 and the S&P 500 is at 3995. One month ago, on November 15, the S&P was at 3991. I call that chop. But I would also point out in that time we’ve had two better-than-expected CPI prints, we’ve had the Fed tighten only by a half percentage point today when three-quarters had been expected a bit more than a month ago and we’ve had interest rates fall from 3.78% on the Ten year to 3.48% today.

Then there are the small caps. The Russell 2000 was 1889 on Nov. 15. Today it stands at 1820. Let me remind you that this is supposed to be the time of the year that is the best six months for small caps and here we are already down 4% in a month.

Let’s not forget the Dollar Index is down about 3% in this same month. Recall folks said what ails the market was interest rates and the strong dollar. Well, rates came down as did the buck. But stocks are not responding, despite all those calls for a year-end rally (followed by what everyone now thinks is the inevitable decline in January). That’s why I go back to the indicators. They haven’t budged since we got fully overbought almost two weeks ago. What has happened is the Oscillator has come down from the overbought condition. If we can come down for the next couple of days then I think it sets us up for another rally next week. But are we going anywhere special? I don’t think so.

The intermediate-term indicators might not be so overbought anymore, but they are far from oversold. Just look at the Volume Indicator down below. It had tagged 56% when it got overbought. Now it sits at 50%. A reading in the mid-40s would be oversold.

The one chart I will be focused on in the next few days is the dollar. I had said I thought it would bounce from 104. It did. But I did not think it would bounce and break so quickly. It now sits at 103.50. That is important, because the Daily Sentiment Index is now 23, and all that love for the buck back in late September has become a mantra that the dollar is going down. The same folks who thought it was terrific in September are certain it will be awful going forward. If the buck falls much more I’m going to have to like it for more than just a bounce.

New Ideas

I have a rather fraught relationship with the chart of Teva (TEVA) - Get Free Report. It is a constant base in the making and every time I warm up to it the stock bites me and heads back down. I mean how many stocks do you know that have essentially gone sideways for 18 months as Teva has?

On longer-term basis, if the health care names are going to be stocks to own over the next year or two, then Teva really should participate. Should the stock break back under $8.25 I will once again be forced to give up on it.

Today’s Indicator

The Volume Indicator is discussed above.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Helene welcomes your questions about Top Stocks and her charting strategy and techniques. Please send an email directly to Helene with your questions. However, please remember that TheStreet.com Top Stocks is not intended to provide personalized investment advice. Email Helene here.

The question is where does Pfizer (PFE) - Get Free Report measure to? First of all, there is decent resistance up here, so I would think a pullback to that lower line (blue) should be beneficial to give the stock a running start to breakout. So, the initial target is right around here. If it can pullback to the blue line and then head upward and breakout then the long term target would be $61-$65 with an outside shot at $70.

Is that a breakout in iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) - Get Free Report? Not really. About a month ago I thought this would breakout and all it did was cross the line and come right back. It keeps trying, but thus far it has been unsuccessful. I do think it ultimately heads upward. Maybe the upcoming JP Morgan Life Sciences conference will be the boost it needs (that’s in early January).

The First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - Get Free Report has an interesting chart. I would love to see it scoot up and over $140, though, because it needs a higher high to convince me this is more than a sideways chop.