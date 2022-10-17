Another Rally, But Here's Why This One Was Better

With the cycle we're in, the change has to come from crossing the downtrend line -- and bonds.

The Market

The anecdotal change in sentiment is uncanny. Folks who thought we were going to break hard last week are now saying we should get a bear market rally. I swear I can’t keep up.

Let’s talk indicators, though. Compared to last week’s rally, this one had better statistics. You might recall that last week’s Thursday rally saw the S&P 500 up 92 points and net breadth was +1,360. Today we saw the S&P up 95 points and net breadth was +2,120. That is better.

Last week the upside volume did not reach 90%, today it was 93%. That, too, is better.

But more than that the McClellan Summation Index stopped going down. A net differential of -1,100 advancers minus decliners on the NYSE will send it back down again but obviously a positive reading will turn it upward.

The number of stocks making new lows peaked last spring for Nasdaq but for this leg down the peak was late September. That means the entire October back and forth and up and down has not seen an increase in new lows.

However, the new highs are what caught my eye today because the NYSE saw 43 of them. That is nothing to write home about, except that it is the highest reading in nearly two months (late August).

The VIX made a lower high, as did the dollar. Only the bonds cannot seem to catch a bid.

And the downtrend lines are still staring us in the face. I do think if we can cross over that line and if the bonds can catch a bid, then we can rally more.

What if the market is down Tuesday? I would welcome it. Why? Because as I noted in the weekend Top Stocks, each push down takes us right back to an oversold condition, so down on Tuesday would likely set us up for another rally, the same as Friday’s decline set us up for Monday’s rally. That is the cycle we’re in.

So the change has to come from crossing that line. And bonds.

New Ideas

Last week I recommended Alphabet (GOOGL:Nasdaq) with an eye toward it crossing that downtrend line. The stock is trying – desperately – to do so. I still think it’s a decent trade.

Someone had asked about United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNG) - Get United States Natural Gas Fund Report, an ETF to be long natural gas, a few weeks back and I was not a fan. That head-and-shoulders top measures to around $18 but now it has broken under the trend line. I’m a seller on rallies to $22 but I do think $18 holds on this trip down.

Today’s Indicator

The 30-day moving average of the advance/decline line is oversold. If the market sells off later this week it won’t matter, this will be maximum oversold next week, even if we rally. So we have this intermediate-term oversold or very close to it.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Charter Communications (CHTR:Nasdaq) is interesting to me on a short-term basis because it crossed the downtrend line (the same one we’ve seen on so many charts/indexes) and it is trying to surpass that early October high. That tiny little base measures to $340-345 so it’s fragile but interesting, similar to the 3M (MMM) - Get 3M Company Report chart we looked at on the weekend.

I keep talking about Moderna (MRNA:Nasdaq) trying to bottom and it keeps going sideways. But it is a great example of how bases are made, through a lot of frustration and a lot – months – of back and forth. I would be wrong if the stock breaks under $120.

Global X Uranium (URA) - Get Global X Uranium ETF Report, an ETF to be long uranium, has spent much of the last six months in a trading range. I’d say be careful if it breaks under $18, otherwise I expect the range to stay intact.