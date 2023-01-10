A Win-Win-Win for the Nasdaq

The exchange is working on a winning streak, so let's see if we get a pattern-changing trend. Also, let's check gold, the overbought forecast and Under Armour.

The Market

Nasdaq is working on a three-day win streak. It hasn’t had a three-day win streak since early November — that's two months. And did you know it hasn’t gone to four days since early September?

Now, if we can get another green day, that changes the pattern.

The S&P 500 hasn’t had consecutive up days since Dec. 20-21. So, if it can give us a green day on Wednesday, that too would change the pattern.

The indicators did not change today. The resistance is still overhead. Breadth remains good. The McClellan Summation Index is still heading upward (chart shown below) and now needs a net differential of negative 3,800 advancers minus decliners on the New York Stock Exchange to halt the rise. At negative 4,000, it is considered an overbought reading. I cannot help that it will likely line up with the consumer price index reading on Thursday.

My own Oscillator will get overbought some time between Friday and Wednesday (keep in mind Monday is a holiday), so if we do get a good CPI reading and the market rallies, it could be what gets folks bullish right as we’re getting overbought.

And let me add one more statistic: The DSI for the Volatility Index is at 14. So, once again, if we rally into the end of the week and reach an overbought condition, the Daily Sentiment Index for the VIX will fall either quite close to 10 or even into single digits. Yet, I cannot be bearish when breadth is this good. It’s just not my style.

I need breadth to weaken to be bearish. I would say that as we get overbought and, especially if the DSI for the VIX falls much more, we’re going to have to look for a pull back next week.

New Ideas

Century Aluminum (CENX) - Get Free Report is a nice base. It’s up 20% in the last few days, so I’d prefer not to chase it, but this is a good chart that really ought to get to $12-$14 eventually. I’m a buyer between $9 and $10.

Under Armour (UAA) - Get Free Report has the chance to get into that gap overhead. Last week it announced a new CEO, so I would expect when it reports about a month from now, we could see what is commonly called a kitchen sink quarter (all the ugly stuff thrown in there).

Finally the copper stocks that we looked at last week have had terrific runs. They are at resistance, but more, so the DSI for copper is now 84. I’d take some profits. I still think some big-cap tech should rally (see Monday morning’s Top Stocks).

Today’s Indicator

The McClellan Summation Index is discussed above.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Helene welcomes your questions about Top Stocks and her charting strategy and techniques. Please send an email directly to Helene with your questions. However, please remember that TheStreet.com Top Stocks is not intended to provide personalized investment advice. Email Helene here.

I like the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) - Get Free Report chart. I have liked it for quite some time. It is however up at/near resistance. The DSI for Gold is (I will fill this in), so I wouldn’t chase it here. And I think the U.S. dollar could rally some time in the next week. If GLD fell to that $170 area I’d be a buyer, but here it is hard to love. And if it rallies to fill that gap at $180 I’d be taking profits.

Bill.com (BILL) - Get Free Report definitely qualifies as a down and out stock but there is resistance all the way up. If it manages a rally to around $110 (the downtrend line) I’d take the money and run. But the question is if it can manage such a rally (of 10%). I would say it can.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) - Get Free Report is coming into some resistance in this $135-$140 area, so I’d be inclined to sell it there. I don’t think it is going to collapse, but I see so much resistance to eat through above.