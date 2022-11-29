Skip to main content

A Sloppy Day on the Market

Here's why I would like to see another rally -- and why we're likely to see more volatility and a more vulnerable Dow.

The Market

Typically when I see the Russell 2000 up on the day and then breadth is positive and more so, net volume is positive -– by more than two to one -— I figure I am going to see the action in the stock charts. By that I mean I will see charts start to shape up better, become improved. Yet that was not the case today.

Today just looked sloppy.

The biggest change is that the sloppy action this week has made folks rethink the bullish views they had last week. For example, the Daily Sentiment Index for Nasdaq is now at 20. Perhaps that’s because tech stocks have lagged so much. Perhaps it’s because beloved Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report has traded so poorly. Perhaps it is because Nasdaq has been red for three- straight days. Whatever it is, the sentiment has shifted.

And of course that brings us to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech tomorrow. And if that is not enough we have the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index on Thursday and the jobs report on Friday. All this comes while the intermediate-term is overbought and the shorter term is neutral in terms of being overbought or oversold.

I would like to see the market rally one more time before next week. I would like that, because this negativity that has crept in feels like it needs to be dispelled. Perhaps the end of the month, beginning of the new month, will give us a lift.

In any event, the McClellan Summation Index is still heading upward. It now requires a net differential of negative 1,100 advancers minus decliners on the New York Stock Exchange to halt the rise. This is an important number because it’s small enough that if we get a harsh down day the Summation Index could halt the rise.

In general, I am still looking for volatility to rise and I still think the Dow Jones industrial average is quite vulnerable.

New Ideas

Let’s talk about the semiconductors. There is decent support here in the $213-$215 area on the VanEck Semiconductor exchange-traded fund (SMH) - Get Free Report. Some will say this looks like a flag or a pennant. I will say that I don’t know how it plays out, but I suspect by the middle of January (if it takes that long) the SMH is nearer to closing that gap on the downside near $195 than it is testing the resistance around $235-$240.

A break this week sets up $215-$225 as resistance. A save this week would mean I’d be a seller of SMH around $225. It’s a matter of whether it breaks first or lifts first.

I was asked to follow up on Peabody Energy (BTU) - Get Free Report, which we have discussed with a positive eye several times recently. It still needs to clear resistance from that April high at $33. If it can do that, the next target would be around $36. I would give up on it should it trade back under $30, as I don’t like stocks that tease us and give us fake breakouts.

Today’s Indicator

The McClellan Summation Index is discussed in full above.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Expedia (EXPE) - Get Free Report continues to search desperately for a bottom, but unless it can get up and over $104 or $105 (crossing that downtrend and clearing the mid November high) there is no trade here. Cross that line and I can make the case for a rally to $110-$112 and a pullback to test the line before another rally. But that line must be crossed first.

Marriott (MAR) - Get Free Report is a stock we looked at a few weeks ago and still hasn’t done anything special. Get it up over $165 and then the stock gets interesting and worth buying for a trade to the mid-$170s.

Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report did bounce off $40 on the first trip down but the rally has been so pathetic. As long as the stock stays under $47 then I would think a break of $40 is a high probability. If you want to be more conservative then you can use over $45 as a stop.

