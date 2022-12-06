A Rally Last Week? What Rally?

It's almost like what happened last week never happened. Also, let's check the indicators, the overbought reading, energy, transports and ... Tesla.

The Market

It’s almost as if last week’s one-day rally never happened.

Most indexes are now back to where they were just before the big surge. This reinforces my view that last week’s rally was shorts forced to cover, folks looking to get exposure and the end-of-the-month timing.

We remain overbought, both short- and intermediate-term overbought. I think we can bounce on Tuesday, but let’s discuss the indicator that did change today, because for the first time since early October the McClellan Summation Index stopped going up. It hasn’t rolled over yet, but it halted its rise.

A rally tomorrow with decent breadth will probably resume the upward move of this indicator, but the fact that we are nowhere near oversold and therefore should then come back down tells me it’s only a matter of time before this indicator rolls over enough that we can see it.

We did have 92% of the volume on the downside, which often means we are very short-term oversold. But the selloff did break the uptrend line in the Bank Index. In fact, they were some of the worst performers in the market today. I’d look for a bounce from that $100 area on the Bank Index but that’s it: just a bounce. Weak banks are generally not good for the market.

And then there was energy. As you know I have been saying for weeks now that I thought energy stocks were vulnerable and after opening up they gave it all up and more today. The energy fund (XLE) - Get Free Report chart is shown below. I still think energy will make its way lower over the next month. Perhaps by then sentiment will be negative enough for me to like them again.

Next up were the transports, which made a lower high last week. They are now flirting with this uptrend line and a break of it (likely) would not be bullish, although there is support all the way down, so I can’t say where I think they are going just yet.

The semiconductors held up remarkably well, though. That hasn’t changed my view on them. I still believe by mid-January the semiconductors will be lower rather than higher. The bottom line is I can see a rally on Tuesday, but that won’t change my view that we’re due a bout of volatility and that may turn into something worse if the Summation Index does roll over, which now seems likely.

New Ideas

Industrials held up well, but I think they are now a crowded trade. There is not an exact level that spoils the chart, but if energy and transports are headed lower then it is unlikely industrials will hold up. I’m a fan of taking something off the table especially if the ETF for the industrials, XLI (XLI) - Get Free Report breaks $99-$100.

I am not a buyer of United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) - Get Free Report on this trip down, because as you can see, it has broken a clear support level. It has, however, been red for seven- straight days so it is oversold. If it starts the day down on Tuesday I’d have to look for a rally back to $18-$19 where I would sell it.

I don’t like the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report chart longer term, but if it can hold and enjoy a short term rally from here it would probably be a good short term trade.

Today’s Indicator

The 30-day moving average of the advance/decline line is overbought.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Helene welcomes your questions about Top Stocks and her charting strategy and techniques. Please send an email directly to Helene with your questions. However, please remember that TheStreet.com Top Stocks is not intended to provide personalized investment advice. Email Helene here.

The question is where to buy back the gold fund (GLD) - Get Free Report. If you think gold is in a bull market then you would buy it right here. Me? I don’t know if it is so my preference is to see if it can come down to $160 and fill that gap below. Why? Because remember that I think the dollar needs a rally and that would/should be bad for gold.

Now that XLE (XLE) - Get Free Report has inched its way under the prior lows the question is what is the target. I still think we’d take another look around $82. I figure by then there will be some narrative around that tells us why we shouldn’t own energy.

The question is if that is a breakout in Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Free Report? To me the breakout was when it gapped up over that line and it has now met its first target at $240. One reason I think it is vulnerable is that it hasn’t made a higher high since early November. So right here I am a profit taker. I am unsure where I would be interested in buying it again but I do know that $225 is an important level it needs to hold.