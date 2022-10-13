Skip to main content

A Rally From Nowhere

Let's dissect the big move up, look at the QQQs and Russell 2000, and ask the tough question: Can the rally last?

The Market

That was quite the turnaround. What’s more is it didn’t come on any news. By that I mean there wasn’t an economic indicator, there was not a line from a Fed governor, there wasn’t even a "trade talks are going well" type of comment (joking, of course).

The rally came out of "nowhere."

In the olden days, that is exactly how we often rallied from a low. The selling just exhausted itself and then shorts had to scramble to cover, and up the market went. Today felt like that to me.

As noted last night, the negativity was high, the market was oversold and it was enough to spark the rally. To me that was actually the easy part. Now is the hard part.

Can the rally last? Rallies since July and early August have not lasted. So our inclination is not to trust them. Especially when you see that the line that has kept the Invesco QQQ (QQQ:Nasdaq) in check since early August is upon us. That line comes in around $272 (next week it will come in lower). The flat line is right here; I’ll call it $270. So tomorrow is pretty key for the QQQs as a test: Can they get through?

Image placeholder title

They are not alone. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF Report, which held the June lows today (as did the mid-caps) is also right up against a line that has kept every rally in check for the last two months. Crossing this is the first step and an important test for markets tomorrow.

Image placeholder title

As for the statistics today, breadth was actually pretty crummy for such a big up day. On Oct. 3, the S&P was also up 92 and net breadth was positive 2,200 while today it was 1,350. The good news is that the McClellan Summation Index stopped going down today. It needs some decent breadth tomorrow and next week to turn up like it means it. Again, the reasoning why follow through is important.

There was a positive on the breadth front and that is that there were still fewer new lows than June for both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq today and Nasdaq’s new highs are now the most since August.

Image placeholder title

I don’t get the sense that folks are thrilled with the rally (that’s good) but the put/call ratio was .89, the first reading under .90 since the day after the early October rally.

The bottom line is the market’s turnaround was very impressive, but there is still a lot to prove to see if we can extend the rally longer than a day or so.

New Ideas

I want to follow up on Cummins (CMI) - Get Cummins Inc. Report, a stock I was asked about perhaps a week or so ago. It was a similar price to where it is now, but I wanted to see it do some sideways work. For the time being I am willing to trust it to see if it can get up to that $230 resistance. In this fragile market everything is a trade.

Image placeholder title

I might surprise some that I’ve got my eye on Alphabet (GOOGL:Nasdaq), because I had said it has a target around $90 and it only got to $94 today, but if it can cross that downtrend line I think it can get to $103-$105.

Image placeholder title

Today’s Indicator

The 10-day moving average of the put/call ratio is under 1.0 already. Let’s see how fast it falls.

Image placeholder title

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Bloom Energy (BE) - Get Bloom Energy Corporation Class A Report should bounce from this support. On a longer-term basis, I believe it will be an uphill climb to eat through all that resistance that has been left overhead. The first real resistance starts around $20 now. It will take a lot of back and forth and holding $16 for it to develop into a chart that looks like it can make higher highs.

Image placeholder title

Clear Point Neuro (CLPT:Nasdaqq has got to hold this $9.50 level. If it can it will still be an awful lot of work for to make much headway beyond $12 where resistance comes in strong.

Image placeholder title

On the chart of Uber (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies Inc. Report there is so much resistance overhead, but it held that $24 support. For the time being I’d be inclined to be a seller if this can rally to fill that gap just shy of $28.

Image placeholder title

Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines Inc. Report has an awful lot of resistance right here. I would give it at most a week to see if it can cross that line around $34, using a stop under these recent lows. Crossing that line would be the first step toward improvement.

Image placeholder title

Baker Hughes (BKR:Nasdaq) has resistance all the way up to $27. But there is an island down below from late September. Quite frankly my favorite in this group has been Schlumberger (SLB) - Get Schlumberger N.V. Report, but that runs into trouble when it fills that gap up near $46-$47, or I should say if. I just struggle with an energy stock that is so far down and lagging.

Image placeholder title
Image placeholder title
