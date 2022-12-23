A Holiday Storm

Choppy is the word of the day as we look out for an oversold rally. Also, let's check the small caps vs. the QQQ and SPY, and the charts of Nvidia and Verizon.

The Market

I want to wish all who celebrate, a very merry Christmas!

When I said I thought we’d be choppy, I did not think we’d give back the entire rally we had yesterday, but there were some interesting shorter-term indicators that showed up today.

First of all Nasdaq did not see an increase in stocks making new lows. That means at least for right now (it’s still shaky) the peak new lows for Nasdaq was on Monday at 535. Today’s reading was 484.

Let’s take that a step further. About a week ago, I noted here that the Russell 2000 had been awful since the calendar turned to November, especially relative to the big caps. I showed you the chart of the Russell 2000 fund (IWM) - Get Free Report relative to the S&P fund (SPY) - Get Free Report, but here is a chart of IWM relative to the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) - Get Free Report. You can see the slide that took place from early November though early this week. Now look at this week; this ratio has eked out –- you must really squint to see this -— a minor higher high. And that’s a small change that has come about this week.

The IWM relative to SPY is trying to do the same, but it tried in late November and failed. I suppose the difference is that in late November we were overbought both short- and intermediate-term and now we are a little bit oversold on a short-term basis.

Another data point is that the International Securities Exchange call/put ratio for equities came in under 1.0, something it doesn’t do often. It last did so in early October (near the lows) and late September (near the lows). Both times the reading was in the 90s. Now it is .75. The last time it came in with a reading in the 70s was June 10. All of those times saw a market rally short term.

Finally the National Association of Active Investment Managers Exposure sunk from 71 a week ago, which I had stated was too high, to $39 today. That is a step in the right direction. I would now call it neutral.

I still think we’re looking at a choppy move at best in terms of an oversold rally. With each day the intermediate-term indicators do move closer to an oversold condition, but for the time being, I still think we’re just talking a short-term oversold rally that should be choppy.

New ideas

I have been eyeing Verizon (VZ) - Get Free Report, with its chunky dividend for months. I have tried unsuccessfully at bottom picking in it, but I stare at this chart and think if this stock can cross that downtrend line and get itself up and over 39, then it will have crossed the trend line and made a minor higher high. Who knows? Maybe the tax-loss selling is finally done in this one.

Today’s Indicator

Above I discuss the ISE equity call/put ratio, but know that the 21-day moving average of the total ISE call/put ratio has been pretty good this year. When it peaks, stocks tend to go down and when it bottoms they tend to have a rally. Right now it’s heading down. I would consider it an intermediate-term indicator.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

I don’t have a specific spot where I am a buyer of Phillips 66 (PSX) - Get Free Report, but I do think as part of the overall process if it came down toward that line around $92-$94 I would have to take a closer look at nibbling.

I hate looking at stocks that are green on a down day, because they stick out like a sore thumb and then rarely have follow-through on a rally. That’s the case for Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) - Get Free Report. But if I step back, I would say if it can rally to $20 and then come down again and hold at around $15, it might make a nice base a few months from now. So I would watch to see if that plays out.

I find it so difficult to get on board with Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report, because almost every other tech stock has been trashed, and NVDA is still well off its low. And as you may recall I think the semis (SMH) - Get Free Report have further to go on the downside, although maybe not until we get to 2023. For now I’d say there is support at $140 and then better support at that line. And yes if it can hold $140 maybe it starts to look like a head-and-shoulders bottom, but I would need to see an intermediate-oversold condition occur at the same time to believe that’s how it plays out.