Many charts are heading into overhead resistance, so we will get to see if they can eat through it.

The Market

Instead of breaking 3,800 so we could then rally, we went right to 3,900 to see what’s up there. This will be a good week for various tests in the market.

You see so many charts are heading into overhead resistance, so we will get to see if they can eat through it. That’s one test. Like the Energy Select Sector Fund (XLE) - Get Free Report, which is now sitting at resistance. The difference here is that this is the second trip up to resistance (the last one was just before Christmas) so we’ll find out if the sellers come out or if the buyers can outlast them.

But there’s also a test in the down and out areas like the semis. The Semiconductor Index SOX is knocking on the door of the lower end of resistance and it is the first time it is here since breaking down a month ago. I still don’t trust the semis to make a big run, but I am willing to be proven wrong.

Then there are the banks. I think the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (BKX) should run into trouble at that downtrend line ($107-$108). This is the second time up here as well (see the first trip up in early/mid December when the Bank Index failed at $105). But also they have earnings due at the end of the week so that’s their big test.

There is also a test for bonds. Here is the yield on the CBOE 10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield Index sitting at a key trend line. My sense is even if it breaks it the break will be temporary. I think 3.40% (the lows from early December) will not break on this trip down. But the real key is if that blue line breaks or holds.

Finally, there is the dollar. I have been in the camp that we would not break this support area on that first trip down and we haven’t but we haven’t exactly rallied hard off it, have we? A break here probably stops at 102-ish but I would consider it a break that is noteworthy.

I continue to like that breadth is outperforming. I continue to like fewer new lows on down days. I continue to like the low Daily Sentiment Index readings on the indexes. Or the fact that so many believe the first half of the year will be down. What I don’t like is that my indicators are not terribly oversold. I also don’t like that the DSI for the CBOE Volatility Index is back at 15 which means if we do rally some more this coming week the set up within a few days will be to head back down.

So yes, this week will be a test for the market in more ways than one.

New Ideas

As a contrarian, you can imagine that I am eyeing all those tech stocks, thinking there has to be an upside trade in them with all that negativity. Yet, I also know that we’ve had more success in finding bases recently, not playing the prior bull market’s winners.

But that doesn’t mean I’m not focused on a possible very short-term trade in Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report. If it can get through $130, I think it can get to $135 quickly as shorts are forced to cover. And wouldn’t a rally in Apple relieve some of the gloom?

Cleveland Cliffs (CLF) - Get Free Report did breakout and had a terrific little run late last week. I think it measures to $20-ish but I doubt it gets there in a straight line. If it gets one more day of upside, I’d probably take a little off on a trading basis.

I find myself drawn to Altria (MO) - Get Free Report, especially if it can get up over $47, then I think it can get first to $48 and then to $51 and possibly that gap around $53 beckons. It has a very juicy 8% yield. If it breaks $45 I’m wrong.

Today’s Indicator

The Hi-Lo Indicator is heading up and never got to single digits. Now I want to see new highs increase, not just new lows contract.

Q&A/Reader’s Feedback

Helene welcomes your questions about Top Stocks and her charting strategy and techniques. Please send an email directly to Helene with your questions. However, please remember that TheStreet.com Top Stocks is not intended to provide personalized investment advice. Email Helene here.

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) - Get Free Report has had a nice move but I don’t think it has the energy to get through that old resistance around $106. If it gets there, I’d be a profit taker.

General Dynamics (GD) - Get Free Report held support but hasn’t done much more than that. I’d love to say it feels like it wants to rally and breakout but it feels more choppy to me. One thing I am sure of is that if it breaks $240, I don’t want to own it anymore then it would look like it’s on track to fill that gap near $230.

PayPal (PYPL) - Get Free Report has a lot of resistance coming up in the $80-$85 area. I suspect it does not get through there. The stock has a series of lower lows and lower highs so unless/until it can trade over $90 that pattern seems intact.

Generac Holdings (GNRC) - Get Free Report has no base to speak of but it did reach a measured downside target. If it can mill around here ($100) for a while longer then maybe it is eating through the resistance, but there is resistance all the way up to $120, so if you want to play this, use a tight leash on it.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) - Get Free Report has me intrigued in that perhaps it is trying to make a bottom but that’s as much as I can see there – trying. Even if it can get up and over $275 there is just resistance all the way up. For me to think the stock has some decent upside it would have to map out as I’ve drawn in blue over the next few months. Then I might believe there is more here than what I see now which is a stock with a lot of resistance overhead.